Global Cloud Encryption Market 2019: Growing Demand, Current Trend, Latest Techniques, Innovations & Applications, Key Players & Growth Rate Analysis till 2023

Global Cloud Encryption Market Research Report Forecast from 2019 to 2023

Cloud storage providers offer cloud encryption services to encrypt data before it is transferred to the cloud for storage. Typical cloud encryption applications range from encrypted connections to limited encryption only of data that is known to be sensitive (such as account credentials) to end-to-end encryption of any data that is uploaded to the cloud. In these models, cloud storage providers encrypt data upon receipt, passing encryption keys to the customers so that data can be safely decrypted when needed.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the cloud encryption software market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales to ned-users such as BFSI, manufacturing, professional services, healthcare, government, and others.

Over the next five years, LPI (LP Information) projects that Cloud Encryption will register a 52.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 11600 million by 2023, from US$ 940 million in 2017. This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Cloud Encryption market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The Key Manufacturers covered in this report:

Ciphercloud

Gemalto

Hytrust

IBM

Netskope

Secomba

Skyhigh Networks

Sophos

Symantec

Thales E-Security

Trend Micro

Vaultive

TWD Industries AG

Parablu

This study considers the Cloud Encryption value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by Product Type: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.

Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS)

Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)

Segmentation by Application: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Healthcare

Telecom and IT

Government and Public Utilities

Aerospace and Defense

Retail

Others

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

The global Cloud Encryption market has been segmented by region which includes the Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries. The region wise segmentation ensures that the customers attain utmost knowledge of the Cloud Encryption market trends in each region and hence can plan accordingly to gain the maximum market share.

