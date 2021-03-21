Global Cloud Engineering Market 2019 by Innovations, Business Review, Technology, Opportunity Assessment, Segmentation, Key Players, Future Prospects and Forecast till 2023

Global Cloud Engineering Market Research Report Forecast from 2019 to 2023

Cloud engineering is the application of engineering disciplines to cloud computing. It brings a systematic approach to concerns of commercialization, standardization, and governance of cloud computing applications. In practice, it leverages the methods and tools of engineering in conceiving, developing, operating and maintaining cloud computing systems and solutions.It is about the process of designing the systems necessary to leverage the power and economics of cloud resources to solve business problems.

Retail and consumer goods is one of the fastest-growing verticals due to the need of a comprehensive cloud environment to offer their respective product and service portfolios to the customers. Cloud engineering helps in designing and implementing efficient solutions for seamless integration of multiple shopping channels and presenting a unique shopping experience to the connected consumers. The need to improve sales, customer satisfaction, brand image, and increasing the data generation is forcing the retail and consumer goods vertical to give up the traditional IT strategy.

Ask for PDF Sample Copy: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2312689

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Cloud Engineering will register a 23.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 17600 million by 2023, from US$ 5040 million in 2017. This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Cloud Engineering market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The Key Manufacturers covered in this report:

Sogeti

Aricent

Engineering Ingegneria

Trianz

ITC Infotech

GFT

Infosys

Nitor

Calsoft

Rapidvalue

Vvdn

Searce

This study considers the Cloud Engineering value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by Product Type: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.

Consulting and Design

Cloud storage

DevOps

Integration and migration

Cloud security

Segmentation by Application: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.

Large enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Get Reasonable Discount: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/discount/2312689

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

The global Cloud Engineering market has been segmented by region which includes the Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries. The region wise segmentation ensures that the customers attain utmost knowledge of the Cloud Engineering market trends in each region and hence can plan accordingly to gain the maximum market share.

Some Major TOC Points:

Global Cloud Engineering Market Report (Status and Outlook) 2019

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Cloud Engineering by Players

4 Cloud Engineering by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Cloud Engineering Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Sogeti

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Cloud Engineering Product Offered

11.1.3 Sogeti Cloud Engineering Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Sogeti News

11.2 Aricent

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Cloud Engineering Product Offered

11.2.3 Aricent Cloud Engineering Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Aricent News

11.3 Engineering Ingegneria

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Cloud Engineering Product Offered

11.3.3 Engineering Ingegneria Cloud Engineering Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Engineering Ingegneria News

11.4 Trianz

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Cloud Engineering Product Offered

11.4.3 Trianz Cloud Engineering Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Trianz News

11.5 ITC Infotech

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Cloud Engineering Product Offered

11.5.3 ITC Infotech Cloud Engineering Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 ITC Infotech News

11.6 GFT

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Cloud Engineering Product Offered

11.6.3 GFT Cloud Engineering Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 GFT News

11.7 Infosys

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Cloud Engineering Product Offered

11.7.3 Infosys Cloud Engineering Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Infosys News

..continued