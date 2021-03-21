Global Cloud Engineering Market 2019 by Innovations, Business Review, Technology, Opportunity Assessment, Segmentation, Key Players, Future Prospects and Forecast till 2023
Global Cloud Engineering Market Research Report Forecast from 2019 to 2023
Cloud engineering is the application of engineering disciplines to cloud computing. It brings a systematic approach to concerns of commercialization, standardization, and governance of cloud computing applications. In practice, it leverages the methods and tools of engineering in conceiving, developing, operating and maintaining cloud computing systems and solutions.It is about the process of designing the systems necessary to leverage the power and economics of cloud resources to solve business problems.
Retail and consumer goods is one of the fastest-growing verticals due to the need of a comprehensive cloud environment to offer their respective product and service portfolios to the customers. Cloud engineering helps in designing and implementing efficient solutions for seamless integration of multiple shopping channels and presenting a unique shopping experience to the connected consumers. The need to improve sales, customer satisfaction, brand image, and increasing the data generation is forcing the retail and consumer goods vertical to give up the traditional IT strategy.
Ask for PDF Sample Copy: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2312689
Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Cloud Engineering will register a 23.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 17600 million by 2023, from US$ 5040 million in 2017. This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Cloud Engineering market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The Key Manufacturers covered in this report:
Sogeti
Aricent
Engineering Ingegneria
Trianz
ITC Infotech
GFT
Infosys
Nitor
Calsoft
Rapidvalue
Vvdn
Searce
This study considers the Cloud Engineering value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by Product Type: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.
Consulting and Design
Cloud storage
DevOps
Integration and migration
Cloud security
Segmentation by Application: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.
Large enterprises
Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
Get Reasonable Discount: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/discount/2312689
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
The global Cloud Engineering market has been segmented by region which includes the Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries. The region wise segmentation ensures that the customers attain utmost knowledge of the Cloud Engineering market trends in each region and hence can plan accordingly to gain the maximum market share.
Some Major TOC Points:
Global Cloud Engineering Market Report (Status and Outlook) 2019
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Cloud Engineering by Players
4 Cloud Engineering by Regions
5 Americas
6 APAC
7 Europe
8 Middle East & Africa
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Global Cloud Engineering Market Forecast
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Sogeti
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Cloud Engineering Product Offered
11.1.3 Sogeti Cloud Engineering Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Sogeti News
11.2 Aricent
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Cloud Engineering Product Offered
11.2.3 Aricent Cloud Engineering Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Aricent News
11.3 Engineering Ingegneria
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Cloud Engineering Product Offered
11.3.3 Engineering Ingegneria Cloud Engineering Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Engineering Ingegneria News
11.4 Trianz
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Cloud Engineering Product Offered
11.4.3 Trianz Cloud Engineering Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Trianz News
11.5 ITC Infotech
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Cloud Engineering Product Offered
11.5.3 ITC Infotech Cloud Engineering Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 ITC Infotech News
11.6 GFT
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Cloud Engineering Product Offered
11.6.3 GFT Cloud Engineering Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 GFT News
11.7 Infosys
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Cloud Engineering Product Offered
11.7.3 Infosys Cloud Engineering Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Infosys News
..continued