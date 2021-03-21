Global Cloud IDS IPS Market 2019 In-depth Analysis, Research Report, Key Segments, Competitive Landscape, Top Brands and Future Growth Opportunity till 2023

Global Cloud IDS IPS Market Research Report Forecast from 2019 to 2023

IDS (Intrusion Detection System) and IPS (Intrusion Prevention System) both increase the security level of networks, monitoring traffic and inspecting and scanning packets for suspicious data. Detection in both systems is mainly based on signatures already detected and recognized.

By solution type, the cloud IDS IPS market has been segmented into signature-based detection, anomaly-based detection, and other types. Signature-based detection involves the use of already defined patterns to scan for packet sequences that are known to be malicious. Signatures are easy to develop and understand owing to which they are widely used for intrusion prevention. Moreover, due to the availability of high computing power, pattern matching is more efficient and can be performed at a fast rate. These benefits provided by signature-based type are expected to further drive the growth of the cloud IDS IPS market during the forecast period.

By services, the cloud IDS IPS market is segmented into training and consulting, integration, and support and maintenance. The support and maintenance segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Maintenance services facilitate upgrades to existing systems and provide assistance for solving issues of products. As the deployment of anomaly detection solutions is increasing, the demand for support and maintenance services is also gaining traction.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Cloud IDS IPS will register a 24.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 2010 million by 2023, from US$ 550 million in 2017. This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Cloud IDS IPS market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The Key Manufacturers covered in this report:

Check Point Software Technologies

NTT Communications

Trend Micro

Cisco Systems

Intel

Fortinet

Imperva

Centurylink

Metaflows

Hillstone Networks

Alert Logic

The global cloud IDS IPS market by region is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. North America is estimated to hold the largest market size in 2017, owing to the presence of a large number of vendors and rapid adoption of cloud-based solutions in this region. The market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The primary driving forces for this growth are the increasing awareness and adoption of cost-effective and scalable cloud-based solutions in this region.

This study considers the Cloud IDS IPS value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by Product Type: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Segmentation by Application: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.

Large enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

The global Cloud IDS IPS market has been segmented by region which includes the Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries. The region wise segmentation ensures that the customers attain utmost knowledge of the Cloud IDS IPS market trends in each region and hence can plan accordingly to gain the maximum market share.

