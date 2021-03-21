Global Cloud Monitoring Market 2019 by Industry Future, Size, Present Scenario, Companies Profile, Development Trends and Forecast Research Study till 2023

Global Cloud Monitoring Market Research Report Forecast from 2019 to 2023

Cloud monitoring is the process of evaluating, monitoring, and managing cloud-based services, applications, and infrastructure. Companies utilize various application monitoring tools to monitor cloud-based applications.

Large enterprises have witnessed huge growth with the adoption of cloud monitoring services, with the help of these solutions companies can join with its employees and develop more interesting business dealings. On the other hand, Software as a Service (SaaS) is gaining importance as these tools have the capability to correct and detect performance regressions or problems. Support and maintenance services help in boosting and providing solutions to products thus the demand for support and maintenance services is increasing rapidly. North America is dominating the cloud monitoring market and the factors favouring the growth of this region are growing need for cloud services in large enterprises and SMEs. Asia Pacific has acquired largest market share owing to technological developments and substantial implementation of economical cloud-based arrangements in the Asian countries.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Cloud Monitoring will register a 19.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 2330 million by 2023, from US$ 810 million in 2017. This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Cloud Monitoring market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The Key Manufacturers covered in this report:

CA Technologies

Solarwinds

Dynatrace

Idera

Sevone

Cloudyn

Zenoss

Datadog

Kaseya

Logicmonitor

Opsview

This study considers the Cloud Monitoring value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by Product Type: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.

SaaS

PaaS

FaaS

Segmentation by Application: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.

Large enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

The global Cloud Monitoring market has been segmented by region which includes the Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries. The region wise segmentation ensures that the customers attain utmost knowledge of the Cloud Monitoring market trends in each region and hence can plan accordingly to gain the maximum market share.

Some Major TOC Points:

Global Cloud Monitoring Market Report (Status and Outlook) 2019

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Cloud Monitoring by Players

4 Cloud Monitoring by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Cloud Monitoring Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 CA Technologies

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Cloud Monitoring Product Offered

11.1.3 CA Technologies Cloud Monitoring Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 CA Technologies News

11.2 Solarwinds

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Cloud Monitoring Product Offered

11.2.3 Solarwinds Cloud Monitoring Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Solarwinds News

11.3 Dynatrace

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Cloud Monitoring Product Offered

11.3.3 Dynatrace Cloud Monitoring Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Dynatrace News

11.4 Idera

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Cloud Monitoring Product Offered

11.4.3 Idera Cloud Monitoring Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Idera News

11.5 Sevone

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Cloud Monitoring Product Offered

11.5.3 Sevone Cloud Monitoring Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Sevone News

11.6 Cloudyn

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Cloud Monitoring Product Offered

11.6.3 Cloudyn Cloud Monitoring Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Cloudyn News

11.7 Zenoss

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Cloud Monitoring Product Offered

11.7.3 Zenoss Cloud Monitoring Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Zenoss News

..continued

