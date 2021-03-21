Global Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Market 2019 by Segment Types, Service, Growth Opportunity, Business-Strategies, Industry Revenue and Sales, Verticals till 2023

Global Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Market Research Report Forecast from 2019 to 2023

C-RAN (Cloud-RAN), sometimes referred to as Centralized-RAN, is a proposed architecture for future cellular networks. It was first introduced by China Mobile Research Institute in April 2010 in Beijing, China, 9 years after it was disclosed in patent applications filed by U.S. companies. Simply speaking, C-RAN is a centralized, cloud computing-based architecture for radio access networks that supports 2G, 3G, 4G and future wireless communication standards. Its name comes from the four ‘C’s in the main characteristics of C-RAN system, “Clean, Centralized processing, Collaborative radio, and a real-time Cloud Radio Access Network”.

Targeted outdoor urban areas mainly comprise urban locations, which have large numbers of users. Such locations include crowded streets, traffic signals, and areas with a large number of residential or commercial buildings. In order to enhance the existing infrastructure (transforming from Long Term Evolution (LTE) to 5G) by reducing the CAPEX, the deployment of the centralization technology is a major step taken by telecom operators.

Ask for PDF Sample Copy: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2312701

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) will register a 10.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 1230 million by 2023, from US$ 670 million in 2017. This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

North America has the most competitive and rapidly changing C-RAN market in the world. North America, among all the regions, has shown the maximum adoption of C-RAN solutions. Being one of the most technologically advanced regions in the world, North America is connected with complex networks across all industries in different verticals. The US and Canada are expected to extensively implement C-RAN solutions; North America is estimated to have the largest market share.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The Key Manufacturers covered in this report:

Nokia Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd

ZTE Corporation

Altiostar

Ericsson AB

NEC Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Fujitsu

Intel Corporation

Mavenir Systems

Asocs Ltd.

This study considers the Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by Product Type: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.

Centralization

Virtualization

Segmentation by Application: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.

Hardware

Services

Get Reasonable Discount: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/discount/2312701

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

The global Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) market has been segmented by region which includes the Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries. The region wise segmentation ensures that the customers attain utmost knowledge of the Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) market trends in each region and hence can plan accordingly to gain the maximum market share.

Some Major TOC Points:

Global Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Market Report (Status and Outlook) 2019

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) by Players

4 Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Nokia Corporation

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Product Offered

11.1.3 Nokia Corporation Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Nokia Corporation News

11.2 Cisco Systems, Inc.

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Product Offered

11.2.3 Cisco Systems, Inc. Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Cisco Systems, Inc. News

11.3 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Product Offered

11.3.3 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd News

11.4 ZTE Corporation

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Product Offered

11.4.3 ZTE Corporation Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 ZTE Corporation News

11.5 Altiostar

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Product Offered

11.5.3 Altiostar Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Altiostar News

11.6 Ericsson AB

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Product Offered

11.6.3 Ericsson AB Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Ericsson AB News

11.7 NEC Corporation

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Product Offered

11.7.3 NEC Corporation Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 NEC Corporation News

..continued

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.