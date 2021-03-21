Global Cloud Security Gateways Market Size, Share, Industry Growth Rate, Demand & Forecast to 2025

Market Analysis Research Report on “Global Cloud Security Gateways Market” has been added to orbis research database.

The Global Cloud Security Gateways Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud Security Gateways development in United States, Europe and China.

Cloud security gateways are on-premises or cloud-based security policy enforcement points placed between cloud service consumers and cloud service providers to interject enterprise security policies as the cloud-based resources are accessed.

North America region is the largest and fastest-growing market during the forecast period.

In 2018, the global Cloud Security Gateways market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

AT&T (USA)

Bitglass (USA)

Check Point Software Technologies (Israel)

CipherCloud (USA)

Cisco Systems (USA)

Forcepoint (USA)

Fortinet (USA)

Global Velocity (USA)

Huawei Technologies (China)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware Devices

Software System

Market segment by Application, split into

Financial Services

Logistics

Electronic Commerce

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

