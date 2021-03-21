Global Cloud Testing Market Report 2019 by User Demand, Service Provider, Emerging Trends, Company Profiles, Revenue Generation, Regional Outlook and Future Forecast till 2023
Global Cloud Testing Market Research Report Forecast from 2019 to 2023
Cloud testing is a form of software testing in which web applications use cloud computing environments (a “cloud”) to simulate real-world user traffic.
The retail and eCommerce vertical is expected to have the largest market share, whereas the BFSI vertical is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Technology has assisted the retail and eCommerce businesses in offering seamless and efficient services to their customers. The gap between online and offline retail is driving the recent boom of technological innovations in customer analytics in brick-and-mortar retail stores. Retail and eCommerce enterprises have to keep a check on the digital applications, web services, and APIs that run their websites by monitoring them continuously for their performance.
Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Cloud Testing will register a 13.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 10800 million by 2023, from US$ 5210 million in 2017. This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Cloud Testing market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The Key Manufacturers covered in this report:
IBM
Oracle
CA Technologies
Micro Focus
Smartbear Software
Tricentis
Soasta
Xamarin
Cygnet Infotech
Cavisson Systems
Cigniti
Cognizant
Capgemini
This study considers the Cloud Testing value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by Product Type: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.
Testing tools/platforms
Services
Segmentation by Application: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.
Professional services
Managed services
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
The global Cloud Testing market has been segmented by region which includes the Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries. The region wise segmentation ensures that the customers attain utmost knowledge of the Cloud Testing market trends in each region and hence can plan accordingly to gain the maximum market share.
Some Major TOC Points:
Global Cloud Testing Market Report (Status and Outlook) 2019
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Cloud Testing by Players
4 Cloud Testing by Regions
5 Americas
6 APAC
7 Europe
8 Middle East & Africa
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Global Cloud Testing Market Forecast
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 IBM
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Cloud Testing Product Offered
11.1.3 IBM Cloud Testing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 IBM News
11.2 Oracle
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Cloud Testing Product Offered
11.2.3 Oracle Cloud Testing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Oracle News
11.3 CA Technologies
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Cloud Testing Product Offered
11.3.3 CA Technologies Cloud Testing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 CA Technologies News
11.4 Micro Focus
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Cloud Testing Product Offered
11.4.3 Micro Focus Cloud Testing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Micro Focus News
11.5 Smartbear Software
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Cloud Testing Product Offered
11.5.3 Smartbear Software Cloud Testing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Smartbear Software News
11.6 Tricentis
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Cloud Testing Product Offered
11.6.3 Tricentis Cloud Testing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Tricentis News
11.7 Soasta
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Cloud Testing Product Offered
11.7.3 Soasta Cloud Testing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Soasta News
..continued
