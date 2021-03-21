Global Cytomegalovirus Diagnostics Market: By Test, Application, End Users, Geography, Industry Overview, Trends, Size, Share, Growth, and Competitor Analysis 2013-2017 and Forecast 2018 to 2024

Global Cytomegalovirus Diagnostics Market

Cytomegalovirus (CMV) infection is the common herpes virus infection having different symptoms which occurs in all ages of people around the world. Cytomegalovirus (CMV) infection is a communicable and easily prone through the body fluids like urine, saliva, blood, breast milk and semen. The infection may spread fast from urine or saliva from people who are infected with CMV having virus in their bodily fluids. The disease can transmit from pregnant to baby during delivery. Organ transplant and blood transfusion are the other way for the transmission for the disease.

Cytomegalovirus diagnostics market is mainly propelling by the rise in the prevalence of CMV infections, growing awareness about herpes disease, initiatives taken by key market players for the diagnosis of CMV infection are propelling the growth of CMV diagnostics market. Moreover, rise in the support of government, and development of healthcare infrastructure are anticipated to propel growth of CMV diagnostics market. Lack of awareness and price sensitivity are the few factors hampering the growth of CMV diagnostics market.

The global cytomegalovirus Diagnostics market is classified on the basis of test, application, end-user, and geography.

Based on test, the global cytomegalovirus Diagnostics market is segmented into the following:

Serology

Cell culture

Antigenemia assay

Polymerase Chain Reaction Amplification

Immunohistochemistry

Nucleic acid sequence-based amplification (NASBA)

Hybrid capture assay

Based on application, the global cytomegalovirus diagnostics market is segmented into the following

Retinitis

Pneumonia

Gastrointestinal Ulcers

Encephalitis

Others (Mouth Ulcers, Pharyngitis, etc.)

Based on the end-user, the global cytomegalovirus diagnostics market is segmented into the following:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Others

Rise in diagnosis of CMV cases propelling the growth of global cytomegalovirus diagnosis market. According to Public Health Agency of Canada, 40%-100% of global population are having CMV antibody in the body. Patients with HIV and who has undergone organ transplantation, new-borns, and premature infants are having high risk of CMV infection. As per Centres for Disease Control and Prevention 1 per 150 infants are born with CMV infection in U.S. but only 1 in 5 infants are infected with CMV are having long term health issues.

Geographically cytomegalovirus diagnostics market is segmented as Latin America, North America, Asia- Pacific, Europe and The Middle East & Africa. Growing awareness about the herpes virus and rise in diagnosis of CMV cases in the developed regions such as Europe and North America are dominating the market. Initiatives taken by government about the awareness of the CMV disease, rise in healthcare expenditure and increase in disposable income are the few factors propelling market growth in Asia-Pacific region.

In Jun 2018, Abbott received U.S. FDA approval for Real-time CMV molecular test, the only cytomegalovirus test which is available commercially which amplifies two selective regions of CMV genome

In May 2017, Roche received U.S. FDA approval for its cytomegalovirus (CMV) test used in recipients of hematopoietic stem cells transplantation