Global Feed Testing Market Trends, Top Strategies of Key Players, Business Outlook, Size, Share, and Forecast Analysis 2018-2024

Feed tests are carried for mycotoxin, minerals, pesticides, metals, antibiotics, pathogens, and drugs in feed and other feed ingredients to determine the absence of contaminants which are responsible for various foodborne diseases, poisoning, and toxicity. Feed contamination may occur due to the raw material contamination, improper conditions for production and packaging, contaminated water, and pathogens and bacteria among others. Various feed safety tests include mycotoxin testing, pathogen testing, oil and fat analysis, fertilizer and pesticide analysis, nutritional analysis, and proximate analysis among others are available in the market. Regulatory bodies implementing the feed testing regulations for the production of safe feed with high quality using Good Agriculture Practices (GAP), Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP), and Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) systems.

Growing demand for healthy meat and other livestock products, stringent regulatory guidelines for feed product approvals, the compulsion of feed quality and feed safety analysis, an increase in awareness about the feed safety in stakeholders are anticipated to fuel the feed testing market over the forecast period. Moreover, increase in the number of tests required for regulatory approval of feed, environmental factors such as contamination of water, and technological advancements such as instant results of the tests are expected to boost the market over the forecast period. However, lack of awareness among farmers regarding animal feed testing, lack of expert analysts for the performing advanced tests, and a high cost of testing might dampen the growth of Global feed testing market.

Feed testing market is segmented on the basis of testing type and livestock

Fertilizers and Pesticides Testing

Mycotoxin Testing

Proximate Analysis

Nutritional Labelling

Feed Ingredients Analysis

Fats and Oils Analysis

Minerals and Metal Analysis

Pathogen Analysis

Others

Poultry

Ruminant

Swine

Equine

Aquatic Animals

Sheep

Others



Global Feed testing market is growing at a significant CAGR owing to increasing contamination of raw materials and water. Stakeholders are focusing on the livestock health for improving the quality of the meat and other livestock products. Moreover, stringent regulatory policies for the feed product approval require various feed tests for quality, safety, and determination of nutritional values in a feed. Acquisitions and mergers, collaborations, and an introduction of technologically advanced products for feed testing are the strategies followed by the companies to increase their revenue share in global feed testing market. Furthermore, innovation of newer tests which reduces the cost and time of the test, and diversification of the business segment around the globe also expected to bolster the revenue of feed testing market over the forecast timeframe.

Geographically, Global feed testing market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America feed testing market accounted for the significant share in global feed testing market owing to stringent regulatory guidelines for the product approval, increase in the food safety concerns among the people, and rise in prevalence of bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE), which led to the implementation of stringent regulatory guidelines. Europe feeds testing market growing due to increase in the farming of aquatic animals in Denmark, Norway, and Ireland, a rise in consumption of healthy meat and other livestock products, technological advancement in newer feed testing procedures, an increase in awareness about food safety concerns are anticipated to propel the feed testing market. However, Asia Pacific feed testing market expected to grow at the significant rate over the forecast timeframe owing to rise in the population demanding for healthy meat, increase in the consumption of animal feed due to the rapid industrialization of poultry and swine meat sector, and presence of contaminated water and raw materials conditions in the region.

Some of the players in feed testing market are Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), Intertek Group Plc (U.K.), Romer Labs Inc. (U.S.), Silliker Inc. (U.S.), Bureau Veritas SA (France), Adpen Laboratories Inc., (U.S.), Genon Laboratories Ltd., (U.K.), and Bruker Biosciences Corporation (U.S.) to name a few.

In January 2018, NSF International acquired G+S Laboratory in Germany for expanding the technical services including feed testing in Europe

The report provides granular level information about the market size, regional market share, historic market (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2024)

The report covers in-detail insights about the competitor’s overview, company share analysis, key market developments, and their key strategies

The report outlines drivers, restraints, unmet needs, and trends that are currently affecting the market

The report tracks recent innovations, key developments and startup’s details that are actively working in the market

The report provides plethora of information about market entry strategies, regulatory framework and reimbursement scenario

The report analyses the impact of socio-political environment through PESTLE Analysis and competition through Porter’s Five Force Analysis in addition to recent technology advancements and innovations in the market