Global First-Aid Patient Simulator Market 2019 Share, Size, Global Trend, Market Analysis and Forecast to 2025

— The first-aid patient simulator market, or patient simulators include a full range of patients, from infant to adult, and can be used in many learning environments. The simulators manifest vital signs, clinical signs and symptoms.

The global average price of first-aid patient simulator is in the decreasing trend, from 961 USD/Unit in 2012 to 949 USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of first-aid patient simulator includes adult patient simulator and children patient simulator, and the proportion of adult patient simulator in 2016 is about 68%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2016.

First-aid patient simulator is widely used in hospital, medical college and other field. The most proportion of first-aid patient simulator is used in medical college, and the consumption proportion is about 46% in 2016.

Europe region is the largest supplier of first-aid patient simulator, with a production market share nearly 53% in 2016. North America is the second largest supplier of first-aid patient simulator, enjoying production market share nearly 18% in 2016.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 29% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 21%.

Market competition is intense. Laerdal Medical, Ambu, CAE Healthcare, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The global First-Aid Patient Simulator market is valued at 200 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 310 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on First-Aid Patient Simulator volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall First-Aid Patient Simulator market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Laerdal Medical

Ambu

CAE Healthcare

3B Scientific

Koken

Simulaids

Gaumard Scientific

Kyoto Kagaku

Sakamoto Model

Altay Scientific

Yuan Technology

Adam-rouilly

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Adult Patient Simulator

Children Patient Simulator

Segment by Application

Hospital

Medical College

Others

Table Of Contents:

1 First-Aid Patient Simulator Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of First-Aid Patient Simulator

1.2 First-Aid Patient Simulator Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global First-Aid Patient Simulator Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Adult Patient Simulator

1.2.3 Children Patient Simulator

1.3 First-Aid Patient Simulator Segment by Application

1.3.1 First-Aid Patient Simulator Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Hospital

1.3.3 Medical College

1.3.4 Others

1.3 Global First-Aid Patient Simulator Market by Region

1.3.1 Global First-Aid Patient Simulator Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global First-Aid Patient Simulator Market Size

1.4.1 Global First-Aid Patient Simulator Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global First-Aid Patient Simulator Production (2014-2025)

2 Global First-Aid Patient Simulator Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global First-Aid Patient Simulator Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global First-Aid Patient Simulator Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global First-Aid Patient Simulator Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers First-Aid Patient Simulator Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 First-Aid Patient Simulator Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 First-Aid Patient Simulator Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 First-Aid Patient Simulator Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in First-Aid Patient Simulator Business

7.1 Laerdal Medical

7.1.1 Laerdal Medical First-Aid Patient Simulator Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 First-Aid Patient Simulator Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Laerdal Medical First-Aid Patient Simulator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Ambu

7.2.1 Ambu First-Aid Patient Simulator Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 First-Aid Patient Simulator Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Ambu First-Aid Patient Simulator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 CAE Healthcare

7.3.1 CAE Healthcare First-Aid Patient Simulator Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 First-Aid Patient Simulator Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 CAE Healthcare First-Aid Patient Simulator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 3B Scientific

7.4.1 3B Scientific First-Aid Patient Simulator Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 First-Aid Patient Simulator Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 3B Scientific First-Aid Patient Simulator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Koken

7.5.1 Koken First-Aid Patient Simulator Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 First-Aid Patient Simulator Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Koken First-Aid Patient Simulator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

