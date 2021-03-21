Global Meat Substitute Market: Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities, Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022. Key Players are Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) (U.S.), E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.) and Garden Protein International Inc.

Meat substitutes are alternatives of meat. It closely resembles the chemical characteristics and aesthetic qualities such as taste, flavor, appearance and the basic texture of meat. It is also known as meat analog, mock meat, faux meat and meat alternatives. Thus, it is a general term for the foods made from non-meat (like dairy).

The end users are markets, departmental stores, dietary supplement industry, pharmaceutical industry, residential homes etc. The market for the meat substitutes comprises of vegetarians, vegans, non-vegetarians seeking to decrease their meat intake due to health or ethical reasons and people following certain religious dietary laws.

Request For Sample @ https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064795

Market Dynamics:

The following factors are crucial in deciding the fate of the market:

Market Drivers: The recent worldwide ‘go vegetarian’ movement has shifted dietary preferences towards vegan diets. Many people avoid non-vegetarian diets to prevent animal violence, either due to ethical reasons or due to various religious beliefs. The emergence of various animal diseases and adulteration in the meat has also encouraged the acceptance the of the meat substitutes instead of meat.

Market Restraints: The high price of the meat substitutes (due to its high processing expenditures) is the major hindrance to the market.

Market Opportunities: The main market opportunity lies in introducing more packaging innovations and regional variants along with more advertisements to popularize the product and expand the consumer base. Technological advancements would also bring down the manufacturing and processing costs.

Buy Now @ https://www.kennethresearch.com/report-purchase-id-10064795

Market Segmentation:

The Global Meat Substitute market can be broadly segmented into the following four segments:

By Category

By Source

By Type

By Distribution Channel

Frozen meat substitutes

Refrigerated meat substitutes

Soy-based meat substitutes

Wheat-based meat substitutes

Mycoprotein meat substitutes

Rice based meat substitutes

Milk based meat substitutes

Tofu and tofu Ingredients

Tempeh

Textured vegetable protein (TVP)

Soy products

Seitan

Quorn

Others (like pea protein isolate and lupines)

Super Markets

Hyper Markets

Convenience stores

Departmental stores

Speciality stores

Online purchase

Geographic Analysis:

Europe is the current global leader in the global meat substitute market followed by the Asia-Pacific and North-America respectively. Asia-Pacific is predicted to register the fastest growth rate supported by the large population especially in the countries like India and China. The middle- east countries, Africa and the Latin America are also expected to grow at a steady rate in the forecast period.

Key Players:

Some of the major companies in the market are as follows – Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) (U.S.), E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), Garden Protein International Inc. (Canada), Amy’s Kitchen Inc. (U.S.), Morningstar Farms LLC. (U.S.), Quorn Foods Inc.

Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights

Global Meat Substitute Market segments

Global Meat Substitute Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Global Meat Substitute Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Global Meat Substitute Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Global Meat Substitute Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

Read More @ https://www.kennethresearch.com/report-details/global-meat-substitute-market/10064795

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation.

Contact Us

Name: David

Email : [email protected]ennethresearch.com

Phone:+1 313 462 0609