Global Processed Egg Market: Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities, Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022. Key Players are Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, Daybreak Foods, Dr.Oetker, Eurovo S.R.L

Eggs have always been vital ingredients in the cuisines across the world because of their important role in many branches of the modern food industry, particularly in baking. Processed Eggs are the end products obtained after breaking of egg and processing the liquid in it to get convenient egg products. They are processed either In-Line or Off-Line. In-Line processing occurs at the same location as the egg production facility and Off-Line at separate/satellite production facilities. The processing of eggs includes various steps and each of these steps is carried out using the processing equipment.Liquid, frozen, and dried egg products are the major types that are available as whole eggs, whites, yolks, and various blends. These egg products aremajorly used in the food & beverage industry and also as a source of protein in sports and bodybuilding.

Market Dynamics:

The processed egg market has been on a higher growth trajectory for the last few years due to the assurance of safety, convenience of storage and use, reduced risk of contamination, and the extended shelf-life of processed egg products.Increasingmodern consumerdesirability towards processed foods, advancement in egg processing technology and consumer awareness are the factors driving the market.

The growth ofprocessed egg products market will propel in future, with emerging countries offering a fertile ground for growth owing to the high production of eggs as well as high per capita consumption.Production and export of egg products are drawing the attention of a number of exporters and investors in various countries.

Restraints:

The biggest challenge for the processed egg products market is the constant demand and easy availability of eggsat low pricesin almost every grocery store. The increase in the availability of egg substitutes and vegan food trends also inhibit the growth of this market. Moreover, the food safety regulations implemented by governments are restraining the growth of the market.

Market Segmentation:

The various market segments can be derived on the basis of application, product typeand target audience.

On the Basis of Application:

Bakery

Confectionery

Dairy Products

Ready-To-Eat Meals

Soups & Sauces

On the Basis of Product Type:

Dried Egg Products

Liquid Egg Products

Frozen Egg Products

On the basis of Target Audience:

Farmers

Raw material suppliers

Manufacturers and suppliers of egg products

Traders, distributors, and retailers

Food & beverage manufacturers

Food service industry

Regional/Geographic Analysis:

Countries such as the U.S., France, Mexico, China, India, Indonesia, and Brazil are the major producers of eggs, producing around 70% of the total production across the world. Of these, China alone contributes 36% of the production. North America and Europe are the largest consumers of such processed egg products with the U.S. being its largest market. As Asia Pacific is home to countries such as China, India, and Indonesia, the region is expected to be a key destination for players in the global egg products market.

Key Players:

The advent of new technologies for processing has rendered the market highly competitive and lucrative. In order to garner a largermarketshare and to maintain their prominence in the global arena,the key players are primarily focusing towards product innovation, geographical expansion, and new product launches.

The key market players in the market are –

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc

Daybreak Foods

Dr.Oetker

Eurovo S.R.L

MobaB.V.Pulviver

Rose Acre Farms

Rembrandt Enterprises

Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights

Market segments:

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

