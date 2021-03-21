Global Spinal Surgery Device Market Analysis, Development and Demand Forecast till 2022

Spinal surgery devices are used for the treatment of low back pain caused by various spinal pathologies such as degenerative disorders, spinal fractures, trauma, and sports injuries. The market for spinal surgery devices is driven by many factors such as a rapidly aging population, technological advances in spinal surgery techniques and an increasing preference for Minimally Invasive Spinal Surgery (MISS).

Market Dynamics

The global spinal surgery devices market comprises large number of products in the pipeline with the majority in the spinal fusion segment. Surgeon preference for less complicated spinal fusion procedures and technology advances is resulting in many companies developing products based on the spinal fusion technology platform. Spinal non-fusion makes up lesser number than spinal fusion of total pipeline products. The major market drivers are increasing geriatric population and technological advancement in minimally invasive spine surgery procedures. The market growth might be restricted due inadequate reimbursement policies.

Market Segmentation

The market can be divided on the basis of three criteria:

Based on Product

Thoracolumbar devices

Cervical Fixation devices

Interbody Fusion devices

Based on Surgery

Open Spine surgery

Minimally Invasive Spine surgery

Based Region

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Regional/Geographic Analysis

The current scenario of economic slowdown in the European countries U.S. coupled with the pricing pressures are some of the driving factors that will fuel the spine surgery devices market in the Asian region as a result of the growing population, awareness of newly developed technologies, increased per capita income of the hospitals and the people, improved medical literacy and tourism.

Opportunities

A number of factors such as rising incidence and prevalence of spinal disorders; development of technologically advanced, safer, and cost-effective spinal devices; global rise in the old age and obese population; and rising demand for minimally invasive spine surgery are fueling the growth of the spinal implants and surgical devices market.

Key Players

Alphatec Holdings, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Depuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson), Exactech, Inc., Globus Medical, Inc., Medtronic Plc., NuVasive, Inc., Orthofix International N.V., Stryker Corporation, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. Other players include Paragon Medical, Inc., Norman Noble, Inc., Nutech, Titan Spine, Wenzel Spine, Inc., X-Spine Systems, Inc., Tecomet, Inc., Marox Corporation, Axial Medical, Spine Wave, Inc., K2M, Inc., and Captiva Spine, LLC.

Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights

Market segments

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

