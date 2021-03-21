Global Swine Healthcare Market: By Product, Disease, Route of Administration, Distribution Channel, and Geographic Segmentation, Dynamics, Regional Share, Trends, Competitor Analysis 2013-2017 and Forecast 2018-2024
Global Swine Healthcare Market: By Product Type (Drugs, Feed Products),By Disease Type (Viral Infections, Bacterial Infections, Parasitic Infection, Fungal Infections), By Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral), By Distribution Channel (Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies), and Geography –Market Estimation, Dynamics, Regional Share, Trends, Competitor Analysis 2013-2017 and Forecast 2018-2024
Market Outline: Swine Healthcare Market
Swine are domestic animals adopted for the production of meat. Swine healthcare is related to the diagnosis, prevention, and control of swine disease to make the swine healthy. Swine healthcare becomes an essential part of the swine industry for the production of healthy meat and improves the animal husbandry. Most common diseases occur in the swine include food-borne diseases, parasitic diseases, infectious diseases, and nutritional disorders among others. Vaccines are administered to the swine for the prevention of various diseases.
Market Dynamics: Swine Healthcare Market
Drivers
- Increase in the demand for healthy pork meat coupled with rise in number of pork meat industries
- Rise in prevalence of various infectious and foodborne diseases
- Increase in the R&D activities for the innovation of novel therapeutics and feed products
Restraints
- Stringent regulatory guidelines for the swine vaccines and drug approvals
- Lack of awareness about the swine diseases in the veterinary professionals
- Adverse effects associated with the drugs and lack of awareness about medicated and nutrient feed in underdeveloped countries
Market Scope: Swine Healthcare Market
Global swine healthcare market is segmented on the basis of Product type, disease type, route of administration, distribution channel, and region
Based on the product type, swine healthcare market is segmented into the following:
- Drugs
- Vaccines
- Antibiotics
- Antifungals
- Parasiticides
- Anti-Viral Drugs
- Others
- Feed Products
- Nutritional Feed
- Medicated Feed
- Non-Medicated Feed
Based on the disease type, swine healthcare market is segmented into the following:
- Viral Infections
- Bacterial Infections
- Parasitic Infection
- Fungal Infections
Based on the route of administration, swine healthcare market is segmented into the following:
- Oral
- Parenteral
Based on the distribution channel,swine healthcare market is segmented into the following:
- Veterinary Hospitals
- Veterinary Pharmacies
- Online Pharmacies
Based on the region, swine healthcare market is segmented into the following:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Competition Assessment: Swine Healthcare Market
Some of the players in the global swine healthcare market include:
- Zoetis (Pfizer, Inc.) (U.S.)
- Merck & Co. Inc. (U.S)
- Virbac S.A. (France)
- Boehringer Ingelheim Vetmedica (Germany)
- Elanco (U.S.)
- Bayer Animal Health (Germany)
- Ceva Sante Animale (France)
- Wilbur-Ellis Feed, LLC (U.S.)
- Vetoquinol S.A. (France)
Notable Market Developments:Swine Healthcare Market
In January 2018, Ceva Sante Animale acquired Merial swine and cattle vaccine and NSAIDs portfolio from Boehringer Ingelheim
Key Features of the Report:
- The report provides granular level information about the market size, regional market share,
- historic market (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2024)
- The report covers in-detail insights about the competitor’s overview, company share analysis, key marketdevelopments, and their key strategies
- The report outlines drivers, restraints, unmet needs, and trends that are currently affecting the market
- The report tracks recent innovations, key developments and startup’s details that are actively working in the market
- The report provides plethora of information about market entry strategies and regulatory framework
- The report analyses the impact of socio-political environment through PESTLE Analysis and competition through Porter’s Five Force Analysis in addition to recent technology advancements and innovations in the market
