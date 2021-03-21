Global Swine Healthcare Market: By Product, Disease, Route of Administration, Distribution Channel, and Geographic Segmentation, Dynamics, Regional Share, Trends, Competitor Analysis 2013-2017 and Forecast 2018-2024

Global Swine Healthcare Market: By Product Type (Drugs, Feed Products),By Disease Type (Viral Infections, Bacterial Infections, Parasitic Infection, Fungal Infections), By Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral), By Distribution Channel (Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies), and Geography –Market Estimation, Dynamics, Regional Share, Trends, Competitor Analysis 2013-2017 and Forecast 2018-2024

Market Outline: Swine Healthcare Market

Swine are domestic animals adopted for the production of meat. Swine healthcare is related to the diagnosis, prevention, and control of swine disease to make the swine healthy. Swine healthcare becomes an essential part of the swine industry for the production of healthy meat and improves the animal husbandry. Most common diseases occur in the swine include food-borne diseases, parasitic diseases, infectious diseases, and nutritional disorders among others. Vaccines are administered to the swine for the prevention of various diseases.

Market Dynamics: Swine Healthcare Market

Drivers

Increase in the demand for healthy pork meat coupled with rise in number of pork meat industries

Rise in prevalence of various infectious and foodborne diseases

Increase in the R&D activities for the innovation of novel therapeutics and feed products

Restraints

Stringent regulatory guidelines for the swine vaccines and drug approvals

Lack of awareness about the swine diseases in the veterinary professionals

Adverse effects associated with the drugs and lack of awareness about medicated and nutrient feed in underdeveloped countries

Market Scope: Swine Healthcare Market

Global swine healthcare market is segmented on the basis of Product type, disease type, route of administration, distribution channel, and region

Based on the product type, swine healthcare market is segmented into the following:

Drugs

Vaccines

Antibiotics

Antifungals

Parasiticides

Anti-Viral Drugs

Others

Feed Products

Nutritional Feed

Medicated Feed

Non-Medicated Feed

Based on the disease type, swine healthcare market is segmented into the following:

Viral Infections

Bacterial Infections

Parasitic Infection

Fungal Infections

Based on the route of administration, swine healthcare market is segmented into the following:

Oral

Parenteral

Based on the distribution channel,swine healthcare market is segmented into the following:

Veterinary Hospitals

Veterinary Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Based on the region, swine healthcare market is segmented into the following:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Competition Assessment: Swine Healthcare Market

Some of the players in the global swine healthcare market include:

Zoetis (Pfizer, Inc.) (U.S.)

Merck & Co. Inc. (U.S)

Virbac S.A. (France)

Boehringer Ingelheim Vetmedica (Germany)

Elanco (U.S.)

Bayer Animal Health (Germany)

Ceva Sante Animale (France)

Wilbur-Ellis Feed, LLC (U.S.)

Vetoquinol S.A. (France)

Notable Market Developments:Swine Healthcare Market

In January 2018, Ceva Sante Animale acquired Merial swine and cattle vaccine and NSAIDs portfolio from Boehringer Ingelheim

Key Features of the Report:

The report provides granular level information about the market size, regional market share,

historic market (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2024)

The report covers in-detail insights about the competitor’s overview, company share analysis, key marketdevelopments, and their key strategies

The report outlines drivers, restraints, unmet needs, and trends that are currently affecting the market

The report tracks recent innovations, key developments and startup’s details that are actively working in the market

The report provides plethora of information about market entry strategies and regulatory framework

The report analyses the impact of socio-political environment through PESTLE Analysis and competition through Porter’s Five Force Analysis in addition to recent technology advancements and innovations in the market

