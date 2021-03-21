Global Traffic Signal Recognition Market: Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities-2016 to 2022
To reduce the human error, increased integration of driving automation has replaced human intervention in several functions. Companies like General Motors and Google are coming up fully autonomous cars in the near future. Installation of sensor enabled road signs detection systems is being done by many of the major manufacturers. The rate of casualties due to human error is so high that adopting the technology of Traffic Recognition Systems will drastically reduce the accident rates.
Market Dynamics
Some of the drivers of this market are:
Strict regulations regarding the reduction of pollution
Usage of enhanced technology to reduce accidents and promote safety by Government
Advancements in research into cameras, sensor and other automobile technology
Rise in Disposable Income
Demand for cars with luxury features
But the Market will take some time to achieve high success due to various reasons like:
High costs of systems and components associated
Inadequate and Ongoing Research
Weather conditions – Fog and Misty Weather act as a restraining factor affecting the value of the system
Efficiency and Speed of the detection
Request For Free Sample @ https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10065246
Segmentation
The market is segmented based on end-user segments and types. The types of detection in the market can be segmented into:
Colour-Based Detection
Shape-Based Detection
Feature-Based Detection
Other
The end users/ applications of this market based on which the market share and growth rate can be segmented are:
Bridges
Road
Tunnel
Mountain Pass
Highways
Other
Geographic Analysis
As already stated, Europe has the largest market share and Asia-Pacific region is the highest growth share market. Countries like China, Japan and South Korea have the capacity to grow more in the coming years. India has also shown some interest in this market segment due to high casualty rate on the roads. But it would need some good recognition systems due to the bad conditioning of roads and diverse cities.
Buy This Premium Report Now @ https://www.kennethresearch.com/report-purchase-id-10065246
Key Players
Some of the key players in this segment include Daimler, Delphi, Bosch, ZF-TRW, Denso, Toshiba. Others include Continental Automotive, Gentex, Ford etc.
Report Contents Regional Analysis Report Highlights
Global Market segments
Global Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities
Global Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022
Supply & Demand Value Chain
Global Market – Current Trends
Competition & Major Companies
Technology and R&D Status
Porters Five Force Analysis
Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players
North America
US and Canada
Latin America
Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America
Western Europe
EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)
Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)
Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Russia
Poland
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia and New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)
South Africa
North Africa
Rest of Middle East and Africa
This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.
Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)
Consumer and Pricing Analysis
Market dynamics of the industry
Market Segmentation
Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value
Recent trends in market and impact
Research Status and Technology Overview
Extensive Industry Structure Coverage
Read More @ https://www.kennethresearch.com/report-details/global-traffic-signal-recognition-market/10065246
About Kenneth Research:
Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation.
Contact Us :
Name: David
Email : [email protected]
Phone: +1 313 462 0609