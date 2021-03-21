Green UPS Market Registering a Strong Growth by 2028

As the technology evolves, people are now living a better life with all IT convenience at its repose. However, all comforts come at certain costs. Soaring energy costs is significantly impacting the operating expenses of companies. In recent years, the electricity costs has increased considerably. With depleting natural resources, we need to change our behavioral patterns as its quite essential to be made from economical view along with the concern of ensuring sustainability for future generations.

To meet the growing needs of energy & environmental concern, the green power UPS systems are designed. The patented green power UPS design reduces the power consumption of UPS systems by up to 75% when compared to the conventional UPS models. Conventional line-interactive UPS designs can have efficiencies as low as 85% under full load because the electrical current passes through a transformer, even when the utility power is normal. Energy is wasted in the transformer section leading to the generation of heat, ultimately resulting in higher operating costs. Power equipment plays an important role in the power consumption of data centers. It is reported that averagely the UPS consumes 18% of the electricity in data centres. Green UPS systems has low “Total Cost of Ownership” (TCO). TCO accounts for the acquittal, operational and maintenance cost of an equipment. It is environmentally safe as it does not emit harmful chemicals into the environment, adhering to the Restriction of Hazardous Substances (RoHS) directive. Heat generation is thus minimized in the green power UPS systems, which is an important benefit in datacenter environments. Reduction in the power consumption of UPS equipment will considerably reflect in lower electricity cost for corporate. The green power UPS system consists of advanced bypass circuit design which reduces UPS energy costs by up to 75% compared to the conventional models. With its clean rectifier component, green power UPS significantly optimizes the upstream infrastructure without over-rating the supply system (which includes generator sets, cables, switches and protection devices). Reducing the carbon footprint is an aim for everyone for the future of the earth. Replacing an UPS of 93 % efficiency with a product like green power UPS system means that the CO2 emissions are reduced to approximately 50%.

In Japan, energy shortage has forced all the data centers to cut down their power consumption. In China, the datacenters operates with a “Power Utilization Efficiency” (PUE) factor of 4. The ideal efficiency being 1, hence there is much room for the improvement. Asia Pacific itself accounts for approximately one-third share of the global green UPS market, in terms of revenue.

Request For Report Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-643

Green UPS Market: Drivers & Restraints

Growing power crisis, increasing infrastructure investments and frequent voltage interruptions, increasing demand for data storage, security and speed , rising urbanization are some of the key factors driving the growth of the green UPS market.

Presence of unorganized players, especially in the low rating UPS segment is posing a major threat for the organized players operating in the global UPS market. Lack of awareness towards the green UPS technology, stringent regulations and protocols are probable factors restraining the growth of the global green UPS market.

Green UPS Market: Segmentation

The global green UPS market is broadly classified on the basis of KVA rating, applications, UPS technology and geographies.

Based on KVA Rating, the global green UPS market is segmented into:

Less Than 1 KVA UPS System

1 KVA – 5 KVA UPS System

5 KVA – 20 KVA UPS System

20 KVA – 60 KVA UPS System

60 KVA – 200 KVA UPS System

Above 200 KVA UPS System

Based on Application, the global green UPS market is segmented into:

IT Networks/ Infrastructures

Data centers

Service sector

Telecommunications

Based on UPS technology, the global green UPS market is segmented into:

Online

Line-interactive

Standalone

Green UPS Market: Overview

With worldwide increasing concern of environment, energy-saving is not only a matter of cost-savings but also a social responsibility. With the advent of cloud computing, significant impact will be there on the IT industry. As power and cooling consumes maximum energy in the datacenters, IT companies are disposed to understand the financial benefits of adopting green UPS systems for energy efficiency.

With rapid urbanization and increasing concern for eco-friendly energy systems, the acceptance of green UPS is gaining popularity. The global green UPS market is expected to expand at a promising CAGR during the forecast period (2015-2025).

Green UPS Market: Region-wise Outlook

The global green UPS Market is expected to register a double-digit CAGR for the forecast period. Depending on geographic regions, global green UPS market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, South America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. As of 2015, North America and Europe accounted for the largest share in the global green UPS market in terms of market revenue. Asia Pacific, led by China and India are projected to expand at a fastest growth rate and will contribute to the global green UPS market value exhibiting a robust CAGR during the forecast period, 2015?2025.

Request For Report Table of Content (TOC): https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-643

Green UPS Market: Key Players

Some of the key market participants in global green UPS market are Cyber Power Systems Inc, Emerson Network Power Inc, Eaton Corporation PLC, Socomec, Numeric, Tech Data Corporation, Tripp Lite.