Health and Wellness Opportunities in the Bakery and Cereals Sector

“Health and Wellness Opportunities in the Bakery & Cereals Sector”, report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the global health & wellness (H&W) bakery & cereals sector. It includes analysis of the overall H&W bakery & cereals sector globally, including what is the current market size (2017) with projected growth over the next five years (2017-2022) and how the key categories will develop in the future; key product attributes and key consumer benefits by each region in the sector; key trends in the top four categories by value; and market share of leading companies offering H&W bakery & cereals products in 2017.

The global H&W market for bakery & cereals accounted for US$54.9 billion in sales in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during 2017-2022. Rising prevalence of lifestyle diseases, growing health awareness, and increasing consumer purchasing power are the major factors driving the market. North America led the global H&W bakery & cereals market in 2017 with a market size of US$21.4 billion, representing 39% of the global market. The H&W attributes that play pivotal roles in shaping the demand for bakery & cereals products worldwide are ‘naturally healthy’ and ‘functional & fortified. The Kellogg Company was the leading player in the global H&W bakery & cereals sector with sales of US$7 billion in 2017, followed by Cereal Partners Worldwide.

Get More Information about this report at http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2366896

Scope

This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the global health & wellness (H&W) bakery & cereals sector. It includes analysis on the following –

– Market overview: This section provides an overview of the overall H&W bakery & cereals sector globally, including what is the current market size (2017) with projected growth over the next five years (2017-2022) and how the key categories will develop in the future. The section also highlights opportunities for manufacturers, before then presenting the growth drivers for the market and challenges faced by manufacturers/retailers. The section also outlines the changing innovative landscape of global bakery & cereals sector in the H&W space with time.

– Regional analysis: GlobalData has segmented the global market into six key regions: Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, North America, Latin America, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe. This section will first go through an analysis on key product attributes and key consumer benefits by each region in the sector, before then presenting a section on each of the regions in detail – discussing how the market for H&W will grow compared to the market excluding H&W during 2017-2022. It also highlights the top three countries in each of the regions by market value in 2017 and the three fastest-growing countries by value during 2017-2022.

– Category analysis: This section first provides an overview on current trends in the overall sector; in terms of ingredients, product claims, labeling, and packaging, and how they will shape up in the future. The report section will then look at key trends in the top four categories by value – breakfast cereals, bread & rolls, cookies (sweet biscuits), and energy bars – along with product attributes, and consumer benefits driving the demand for H&W bakery & cereals products.

– Company share analysis: This section of the report covers the market share of leading companies offering H&W bakery & cereals products in 2017.

Reasons to buy

– To have a thorough fact based analysis with information about the global H&W bakery & cereals sector across the six regions in value terms and the underlying factors that are driving the sales

– To gain confidence to make the correct business decisions based on a detailed analysis of the global H&W bakery & cereals sector and to identify opportunities in the most sought after product attributes and consumer benefits

– The analysts have placed a significant emphasis on the mega trends in the key H&W categories, analyzing the product attributes and consumer benefits that drive consumer choice and will provide a clear picture about the future opportunities that can be explored across the regions, resulting in revenue expansion

– To gain competitive intelligence about leading companies in the H&W bakery & cereals sector at global and regional level with information about their category share.

Key Companies Mentioned:

Mondelz International Inc

The Hershey Co.

Pinnacle Foods Inc.

General Mills Inc.

PepsiCo

The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V.

The Kellogg Company

Hostess Brand LLC

Kind LLC

Otsuka Group

Adam Foods

Parle Products Pvt Ltd

Nestlé SA

Clif Bar & Company

Khong Guan Biscuit Factory (S) Pte Ltd

Make an Inquiry before [email protected] http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2366896

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Information:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +9164101019

Email: [email protected]