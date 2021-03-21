Insecticides Market: By Type, Crop, Application, Formulation, Region, Dynamics, Competition Assessment, Regional Analysis, Key Players and Industry Overview
Market Dynamics: Insecticides Market
Rise in concerns regarding the diseases which are transferable from insects to plants and inclination towards adoption of novel insecticides are expected to propel the growth of insecticides market. Furthermore, increase in pest management service industries, rise in demand for food grains, increases in population pool enables boost the growth of insecticides market. However, toxic properties of insecticides, lack of awareness regarding insecticides will hamper the growth of insecticides market.
Market Scope: Insecticides Market
The Insecticides Market is classified on the basis of type, crop type, mode of application, formulation and region
Based on Type, Market is segmented as
- Organophosphates
- Pyrethroids
- Organochlorine
- Botanicals
- Carbamates
Based on Crop Type, Market is segmented as
Fruits and Vegetables
- Cereals and Grains
- Oilseeds and Pulses
- Based on Mode of Application, Market is segmented as
- Soil Treatment
- Foliar Spray
- Post-harvest
- Seed Treatment
Based on Formulation, Market is segmented as
- Wettable Powder
- Suspension Concentrate
- Granules
- Microencapsulated Suspension
- Emulsifiable Concentrate
- Oil in Water Emulsion
Based on Region, Market is segmented as
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- North America
- The Middle East and Africa
Regional Analysis: Insecticides Market
Global Insecticides Market is segmented as Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and The Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to dominate market share owing to growing food grains export, increasing pool of population, high consumption of agriculture products, and major dependence on the agricultural economy. North America holds a significant position followed by Europe, as U.S. is the largest producer of food grains, increase in consumption of food grains, technological advancements, huge health consciousness among the consumers.
Competition Assessment: Insecticides Market
Some of the players in Insecticides Market are
- Dow Chemical Company (U.S.)
- Monsanto Company (U.S.)
- DuPont (U.S.)
- Syngenta AG (Switzerland)
- Bayer CropScience AG (Germany)
- BASF SE (Germany)
- Sumitomo Chemical Company Ltd. (Japan)
- INCOTEC Group BV (Netherlands)
- ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd. (Israel)
- United Phosphorus Limited (India)
Notable Market Developments
In August 2018, Mahindra Agri Solutions launched Tromph, an advanced insecticide
In May 2017, Bayer Crop Science India, launches Temprid a new insecticide to control cockroaches.
