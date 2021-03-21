Kids Sports Injury Treatment Market Research Conclusions | Business Plans | Strategies with Forecast – 2026

The number of kids taking part in sports activities has been increasing rapidly over the last few years which is resulting in a significant rise in the sport injury incidences. Even though there are various advanatges of active participation in sports, such as physical fitness, building up of self-confidence and learning to work in a team, there is always a risk of sports-related injuries. The associated risk of an injury increases by a lack of protective gear during sports activities like hockey, boxing, wrestling, skateboarding, Ice hockey, soccer, snow skiing or snowboarding, bicycling, baseball, softball, basketball. Kids sports injuries are injuries which may either develop as a result of inappropriate practice or training. Head injury, elbow injury and soft-tissue injuries are the most common sport injuries in kids. According to the United State Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 38 Mn adults and children in the U.S. participate in organized sports competitions every year and approximately 2.6 Mn will be treated for injuries related to sports.

Kids Sports Injury TreatmentMarket: Drivers and Restraints

The primary factor for the growth of global kids’ sports injury market is growing accidents during practice or during performance as the number of children participants in sport activities increases every year from all the age groups. Adequate sports training programs are conducted through private trainers and sport clubs to reduce the accident rate while training so that associated risks are minimized during performances or competitions. Main factor that restrain the global kids sports injury treatment market is increasing awareness of the parents, providing modified training programs and using safety tools, equipment or safety apparels for the children while practicing.

Kids Sports Injury Treatment Market: Segmentation

Global kids sport injury treatmentmarket is classified on the basis of injury types and geography.

Based on injury types, the global kids’ sports injury treatment market is segmented into the following:

Soft Tissue Injuries Contusions Lacerations Sprains Strains

Overuse Injuries Rotator Cuff Tendonitis Thrower’s Shoulder and Thrower’s Elbow Osgood Schlatter Disease Sinding- Larsen-Johansson Syndrome Server’s Disease Osteochondritis Dissecans Stress Fractures

Acute Injuries Shoulder Dislocation Patella Dislocation Anterior Cruciate Ligament Injuries Meniscal Injuries



Kids Sports Injury Treatment Market: Overview

According to the data from the United State Consumer Product Safety Commission’s National Electronic Injury Surveillance System of 100 hospital emergency departments, most of patients that are injured between the age of five and 16 years are injures while playing or practicing basketball, football, baseball, ice hockey, soccer or softball. A kid should get first-aid attention immediately for acute injuries. A visit to a pediatrician is essential even if the injury appears normal and proper diagnosis is necessary for quick healing.

Kids Sports Injury Treatment Market: Region-wise Outlook

The global kids’ sports injury treatmentmarket is expected to register a healthy CAGR during the forecast period. Depending on geographic region, global kids’ sports injury treatment market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, South America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America held largest share in the global market of kids’ sports injury treatment market followed by Europe, Japan and APAC owing to increase in the number of accidents while playing and developed healthcare infrastructure. The developing nations in APAC, MEA hold huge potential for growth in the global kids’ sports injury treatment market, due to the awareness and concern in the parents in regards to their children.

Kids Sports Injury Treatment Market: Key Players

Some of the key participating global players in kids’ sports injury treatment markets are Stop Sports Injuries, Arthrex, Inc., Smith and Nephew plc. Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.