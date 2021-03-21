Laparoscopy Devices Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2024

Laparoscopy Devices are the equipment used in general surgery, gynecology surgery and other surgery. Broadly, laparoscopy devices contain a lot of equipment, such as laparoscopes, irrigation systems, insufflation devices, trocars, sample retrieval bags, wound protectors, internal closure devices, gastric bands, hand-assist devices, and energy systems. But in our report, Laparoscopy Devices only contain trocar, hand-assist devices and other operating equipment.

Scope of the Report:The Major regions to produce Laparoscopy Devices are USA, China and Europe, which accounted for more than 80 % of production in total. The major consumption region is USA, Europe and Japan.

Laparoscopy Devices industry concentration is relatively high. The largest producer is Ethicon Endo-Surgery, accounting for 12.05 percent market share in volume in 2014�?followed by Olympus and Covidien. The industry competitive landscape is relatively stable.

The worldwide market for Laparoscopy Devices is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Laparoscopy Devices in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report coversEthicon Endo-SurgeryOLYMPUSCovidienBoston ScientificStrykerKarl StorzSmith & NephewRichard WolfAesculap(B. Braun)Intuitive SurgicalPajunkKangjiTonglu YidaOptcalShikonghouShendaTiansongHAWK

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Laparoscopes

Energy Devices

Suction or Irrigation Systems

Robot-Assisted Surgery Systems

Hand Instruments

Closure Devices

Access Devices

Accessories

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

General Surgery

Gynecology

Others

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview1.1 Laparoscopy Devices Introduction1.2 Market Analysis by Type1.2.1 Laparoscopes

1.2.2 Energy Devices

1.2.3 Suction or Irrigation Systems

1.2.4 Robot-Assisted Surgery Systems

1.2.5 Hand Instruments

1.2.6 Closure Devices

1.2.7 Access Devices

1.2.8 Accessories

1.2.9 Other

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications1.3.1 General Surgery

1.3.2 Gynecology

1.3.3 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles2.1 Ethicon Endo-Surgery2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Laparoscopy Devices Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Ethicon Endo-Surgery Laparoscopy Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 OLYMPUS2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Laparoscopy Devices Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 OLYMPUS Laparoscopy Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Covidien2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Laparoscopy Devices Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Covidien Laparoscopy Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Boston Scientific2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Laparoscopy Devices Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Boston Scientific Laparoscopy Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Stryker2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Laparoscopy Devices Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Stryker Laparoscopy Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Karl Storz2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Laparoscopy Devices Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Karl Storz Laparoscopy Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Smith & Nephew2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Laparoscopy Devices Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Smith & Nephew Laparoscopy Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…….

