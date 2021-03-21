Latest Trends and Forecast Analysis of Document Management Software Market up to 2028

Future Market Insights has analysed various facets of the global market for document management software in a new research publication titled “Document Management Software Market: Global Industry Analysis (2013-2017) and Opportunity Assessment (2018-2028).” The raw data obtained from secondary research has been filtered, well-furnished and arranged in a systematic format with the assistance of which key insights have been derived. The market is thoroughly analysed to gain intelligence on the various market trends changing the course of the market, the drivers that push the growth of the market, the opportunities that shape the future of the document management software market and the restraints that hinder the growth process of the global market. These various aspects have been analysed across key regions in the globe including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, China and Middle East and Africa (MEA) to gauge the intensities of these facets and their impact on the overall market expansion. Based on historical data and current scenario, future insights on the market based on value projections for a period of ten years have been included in this research report across each segment of the global document management software market.

Future Market Insights Observes– the growth of the global document management software market is triggered by increasing demand for the software as it reduces the time needed for file location and retrieval. Moreover, it also covers additional functionalities such as storage, editing and making corrections, efficient consolidation of information, eliminates misfiling and enhances overall productivity and efficiency. The global market for document management software is projected to expand at a value CAGR of 12.3% during the period of assessment 2018-2028 and is estimated to reach a valuation of more than US$ 11 Bn by 2028 end.

Growing Demand for Automated Workflow to Facilitate Market Expansion

Automation has facilitated reduction in errors, improvement in quality and reduction in time in various processes. Document management software with automated workflow offers efficient operational workflow. Moreover, it reduces costly paper handling with smart routing of documents and saves time and money by reducing the need of photocopying, hand delivery and repetitive dropping. It also enables automated distribution, printing and overall document control. By centralizing documents and using automated workflow technology, it can timely route documents to stakeholders. The migration to automated workflow from manual workflow is pushing the demand of document management software.

Disaster Recovery and Better Backup to Spur Demand for Document Management Software

Document management solution includes disaster recovery and data backup plan. With digital archiving, paper documents are protected from various types of disasters. In addition, with this software, documents are easily traceable and can be conveniently tracked within different ranges of criteria. Moreover, since the documents are stored centrally, they do not get misplaced after viewing. They can be digitalised as well as archived during their entry point into the system.

Segmental Snapshot of the Global Document Management Software Market

By component, the software segment is expected to grow at a higher rate and is expected to lead the global document management software market in the coming years. With respect to services, professional services are gaining high traction.

With respect to deployment, cloud is gaining high steam owing to ease of access and convenience at any point in time. Cloud based deployment is expected to showcase revenue sales of over US$ 6 Bn by end of the assessment period.

Healthcare and BFSI sectors are showcasing high demand for document management software. Owing to high and ever increasing volume of documents, the need for subtle document management systems has risen. This has accelerated the use of document management software in these sectors. Healthcare, however, tops the table with respect to higher adoption and valuation, comparatively.

North America is the largest region, followed by Europe. The market valuation in these regions is expected to go above or near US$ 3 Bn by 2028 end. China also has shown increased inclination towards use of document software. Document software market in China is projected to expand at a significant rate in the coming years.

Competition Tracking

The key players profiled in the report are Toshiba Corporation, IBM Corporation, OpenText Corp., Asite, Ideagen, Alfresco Software, MasterControl, Computhink, eFileCabinet, OfficeGemini, Adobe Systems Incorporated, SmartFile, Lucion Technologies, Intranet Connections, FOLDERIT and LogicalDOC.