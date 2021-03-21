Leukemia Therapeutics Market 2019 Upcoming Trends, Market Share, Forecast and Regional Analysis by 2023

Leukemia is blood cancer which most commonly in adults and children. Acute lymphocytic leukemia, acute myelogenous leukemia, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, chronic myelogenous leukemia are the major types of the leukemia. Leukemia therapeutics are used in treating the leukemia.

The global leukemia therapeutics anticipated to have held a market value of USD 10.7 billion in the year 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

Segmentation

The global leukemia therapeutics market has been segmented into type, applications, and region.

Based on applications, leukemia therapeutics market is segmented into acute lymphocytic leukemia, acute myelogenous leukemia, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, chronic myelogenous leukemia, and others. The acute lymphocytic leukemia segment is expected to account for the largest share segment of the market in 2017.

Based on type, leukemia therapeutics market is segmented into chemotherapy, biological therapy, targeted therapy, radiation therapy, and stem cell transplant. The chemotherapy segment is expected to account for the largest share segment of the market in 2017. Chemotherapy segment further sub segmented into alkylating agents, antimetabolites, antitumor antibiotics, and others.

Regional Market Summary

Geographically, the Americas is anticipated to dominate the global leukemia therapeutics market owing to a well-established player, innovative therapies to drive the market for leukemia, increase prevalence of leukemia, and increasing older population.

Europe is expected to hold the second largest position in the global leukemia therapeutics market. The market growth in this region is attributed to increase prevalence of leukemia.

The leukemia therapeutics market in Asia-Pacific region consists of countries namely China, Japan, Republic of Korea, India, Australia and Rest of Asia-Pacific. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be fastest growing region.

The Middle East & Africa has the least share of the leukemia therapeutics market.

