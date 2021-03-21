Natural Polymer Market 2019 Trend, Growth, Demand, Size, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2023

Natural Polymers have widespread applications in pharmaceutical, food & beverages, oilfields, cosmetics & personal care products, construction, adhesives, paints & inks, and packaging among others. Natural Polymers are widely used in pharmaceutical dosage forms as binders, matrix formers or drug release modifiers, film coating formers, thickeners or viscosity enhancers, stabilizers, solubilizers, emulsifiers, suspending agents, gelling agents, and bio-adhesives. Natural Polymers encompass a range of proteins and polysaccharides that are widely used in the food & beverage industry as gelling and thickening agent, stabilizer, emulsions & dispersions, inhibiting ice & sugar crystal formation, and control the release of flavors. Natural Polymers are used in oilfield applications as drilling fluid where it works as corrosion inhibitors, mud thickener, and circulation loss control agents during oil fields drilling. The disposal of non-biodegradable commercially available plastics has caused many environmental related problems. Therefore, the packaging industry is expected to witness a significant growth in the Natural Polymer Market to reducing carbon footprint. Packaging products such as form film, loose-fill, and thermoform contain natural polymers such as starch-blend and polylactic acid. Besides this, cosmetic & personal care industry is also expected to witness high growth in the natural polymer market due to shift in trends towards eco-friendly and chemical free cosmetics.

However, natural polymers significantly lack their synthetic counterparts in terms of cost, availability of raw materials, product inconsistency, and supply uncertainties. Additionally, rising awareness about deforestation and protection of animals are acting as barriers to the growth of the natural polymer industry. Moreover, easy availability of substitute products such as synthetic polymer is also expected to arrest the growth of this market. Furthermore, the natural polymer market is governed by stringent environmental rules and regulations, which is expected to hamper the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

The Global Natural Polymer Market is spanned across five regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Among this, North America is leading the regional landscape and is expected to dominate the Natural Polymer Market over the forecast period. Natural polymer market in North America is majorly driven by its application in pharmaceutical and cosmetic & personal care products. Moreover, increasing application in oilfield industry and packaging industry is driving the growth of Natural Polymer Market further. Asia Pacific is the second largest market in the natural polymer in terms of market size. Due to rapid industrialization and expanding population, the demand for oil and gas is increasing in Asia Pacific. This has exerted pressure on key market players as well as the new entrants to explore and produce newer reserves in difficult geological conditions sometimes even at great depths. China accounted for the largest market share in the Asia Pacific oilfield services market. Growing construction activities to support growing population mainly in China and India is also expected to drive the Natural Polymer Market. Moreover, food & beverage, packaging, cosmetics & personal care segment is expected to show a significant growth in the demand for Natural Polymers. Furthermore, the high penetration of silk in textile applications is expected to fuel the Natural Polymer Market, especially in India and China. Natural Polymer application in the packaging industry is expected to witness a significant growth owing to stringent government regulations for disposal of non-biodegradable synthetic plastics. Growing construction industry in the Middle East particularly in Qatar, the UAE, and Kuwait is expected to drive the natural polymer market. Furthermore, FIFA 2022 world cup in Qatar is expected to propel construction activities further, which thereby is expected to impact natural polymers market positively. Europe Natural Polymer Market is projected to expand at a healthy growth rate primarily owing to increasing demand for non-petroleum and environment-friendly product. Latin American market is expected to grow at relatively slower pace over the forecast period due to low overall development of the region.

