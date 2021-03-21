New-Born Screening Equipment Market Estimated To Experience A Hike In Growth By 2026

Newborn Screening also called Neonatal Screening is a procedure to detect certain harmful, genetic, developmental or metabolic disorders that may result in mental retardation or death if not detected. In some cases the symptoms or signs are not present but disorder can be detected therefore the screening is done so as to avoid the certain conditions that eventually could cause problems and treatment can be offered right on time to avoid outcomes of untreated conditions. Newborn screening includes a blood test, hearing screening and screening for critical congenital heart defects they are conducted to diagnose disorders such as newborn hearing loss, cystic fibrosis, maple syrup urine disease, congenital hypothyroidism, critical congenital heart disease, sickle cell disease and congenital adrenal hyperplasia. Screening is done within a few days of birthor before leaving the hospital and in some countries there is second screening done at 1-2 weeks of age.

The global newborn screening market is categorized on the basis of technology, test type, product, and geography. The market is driven by factors such as benefits offered after newborn testing programs, advanced technology which help in introducing innovative devices, government initiative by providing funds and prevalence of newborn diseases. The rising Asian region and approach of next-generation sequencing technology are liable to offer prospects for newborn screening market to grow.

New-born Screening Equipment Market: Drivers and Restraints

Factors contributing to the growth of newborn screening equipment market includes the rise to incidence of newborn diseases, increasing awareness among the population base results in growth of market, rise in demand for newborn diagnosis, technological advancements to propel the growth of the market, market is growing as new entrants entering the market and government initiatives to bolster the growth of the market

However factors such as socio economic factors tremendously affect the market, lack of trained professionals and lack of healthcare infrastructure may hinder the growth of the market

New-born Screening Equipment Market: Overview

With rising incidence of diseases, rapid innovations in technology in medical field, and government initiative in spending for research and development, the newborn screening equipment market is expected to have tremendous growth during the forecast period (2016-2026).

New-born Screening Equipment Market: Region- wise Outlook

The global newborn screening equipment market is expected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period. Depending on geographic regions, global newborn screening equipment market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, South America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan and Middle East & Africa.

North America holds the largest share for newborn screening market due to growing prevalence and awareness of neonatal disorders, followed by Europe due to advancement in healthcare industry and expanded government support. On the other hand, Asia Pacific Market is showing an extremely positive development because of high rate of advancement in healthcare industry, rising prospects for new marketer and escalating government activity for the control of newborn diseases.

New-born Screening Equipment Market: Segmentation

Global newborn screening equipment marketis segmented on the basis of products, test type and technology as following:

By Tests

Hearing Test

Blood Test

Cardiac Test

Urine Test

By Application

Hearing Disability

Blood Spot Disease

Critical Congenital Cardiac Disease

Sickle cells Disease

Thyroid Disorder

Maple Syrup Disease

By Product

Hearing Screening Devices

Pulse Oximetry

Mass Spectrometer

Assay Kits

New-born Screening Equipment Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players in global newborn screening equipment market are, Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Covidien PLC, GE Life Sciences, Masimo Corporation, Natus Medical Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Trivitron Healthcare (India), and ZenTech S.A.