Nigeria Animal Healthcare Market: By Product, Formulation, Distribution Channel, Industry Trends, Dynamics, Regional share, Size and Forecast 2018-2024

Nigeria Animal Healthcare Market: By Product Type (Drugs, Vaccines, and Feed Additives), By Animal Type (Farm Animals, Companion Animals), By Disease type (Bacterial Infections, Viral Infections, Parasitic Infections, Chronic Diseases, and Others), By Formulation (Solid, Liquid, Semi-Solid), By Distribution Channel (Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary Pharmacies) – Market Estimation, Dynamics, Regional Share, Trends, Competitor Analysis 2013 to 2017 and Forecast 2018 to 2024

Market Dynamics: Nigeria Animal Healthcare Market

Animal healthcare is an essential part of companion and livestock disease management. Animal healthcare refers to the diagnosis, treatment, and control of various diseases present in animal. Commonly occurred diseases in animals are infectious diseases, auto-immune disorders, and nutritional disorders. Increase in the prevalence of various bacterial infections in animals, unfavorable environmental conditions, expansion of businesses by the pharmaceutical companies, and rise in animal welfare expenditure are expected to boost the Nigeria animal healthcare market over the forecast years. Moreover, increase in the demand for healthy meat and other livestock products, rise in adoption of animals, and growing awareness about the veterinary diseases and drugs are among key stakeholders are expected to propel the Nigeria animal healthcare market. However, dearth of advanced diagnostics and drugs, and skilled veterinary professionals may restrain the growth of Nigeria animal healthcare market.

Market Scope: Nigeria Animal Healthcare Market

Nigeria animal healthcare market is segmented on the basis of product type, animal type, disease type, formulation, and distribution channel

Based on the product type, Nigeria animal healthcare market is segmented into the following:

Vaccines

Drugs

Antifungals

Antibiotics

Parasiticides

Anti-Inflammatory Drugs

Others

Feed additives

Nutritional Feed

Medicated Feed

Based on the animal type, Nigeria animal healthcare market is segmented into the following:

Farm Animals

Cattle

Poultry

Swine

Equine

Sheep

Others

Companion Animals

Feline

Canine

Aqua

Avian

Others

Based on the disease type, Nigeria animal healthcare market is segmented into the following:

Bacterial Infections

Viral Infections

Parasitic Infections

Chronic Diseases

Others



Based on the formulation, This market is segmented into the following:

Solid

Liquid

Semi-Solid

Based on the distribution Channel, This market is segmented into the following:Veterinary Hospitals

Veterinary Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Competition Assessment: Nigeria Animal Healthcare Market

Key players’ profiles in the Nigeria Animal Healthcare market include:

Zoetis, Inc. (Pfizer, Inc.) (U.S.)

Kempex Holland Bv (Netherlands)

Animal Care Services Konsult (Nig) Ltd (Nigeria)

Zygosis Nigeria Limited (Nigeria)

Adamore Nigeria Limited (Nigeria)

Salco Group Ltd (Nigeria)

Abg Veterinary and Agroallied Supplies (Green Alliance Nigeria Ltd) (Nigeria)

Notable Market Developments: Nigeria Animal Healthcare Market

In May 2018, Zoetis, Inc. secured USD 14.4 Mn grant over next 3 years from Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to boost animal health in Nigeria.

