“Payments Landscape in Brazil: Opportunities and Risks to 2022”, the report provides a detailed analysis of market trends in the Brazilian cards and payments industry. It provides values and volumes for a number of key performance indicators in the industry, including cash, cards, credit transfers, direct debits, and cheques during the review-period (2014-18e).

The report also analyzes various payment card markets operating in the industry and provides detailed information on the number of cards in circulation, transaction values and volumes during the review-period and over the forecast-period (2018e-22f). It also offers information on the country’s competitive landscape, including market shares of issuers and schemes.

The report brings together GlobalData’s research, modeling, and analysis expertise to allow banks and card issuers to identify segment dynamics and competitive advantages. The report also covers detailed regulatory policies and recent changes in the regulatory structure.

This report provides top-level market analysis, information and insights into the Brazilian cards and payments industry, including –

– Current and forecast values for each market in the Brazilian cards and payments industry, including debit, credit, and charge cards.

– Detailed insights into payment instruments including cash, cards, credit transfers, direct debits, and cheques. It also includes an overview of the country’s key alternative payment instruments.

– E-commerce market analysis.

– Analysis of various market drivers and regulations governing the Brazilian cards and payments industry.

– Detailed analysis of strategies adopted by banks and other institutions to market debit, credit, and charge cards.

Scope

– To encourage consumers to shift to debit card payments, in March 2018 Banco Central do Brasil (the country’s central bank) announced a cap on debit card interchange fees. Effective from October 1, 2018 a limit of 0.8% of the transaction value can be charged, and the average must not exceed 0.5%. The central bank noted that further changes may be forthcoming – the cap on maximum debit card transaction value could be reduced or a cap on credit card interchange fees might be imposed.

– The growing payment card market is attracting international merchant acquirers. Worldpay partnered with Banco Rendimento in July 2017 to launch acquiring services in Brazil. The partnership offers a payments solution for online merchants that includes credit and debit card payment acquiring, factoring, and multi-currency settlement. The deal also makes it easier for international merchants to accept online payments from Brazilian customers, providing access to over 300 payment methods and processing 126 currencies.

– Alternative payments are slowly gaining traction in Brazil following the launch of several international payment solutions. In April 2018, Apple Pay was launched in partnership with Itaú Unibanco. The solution allows users to store card details for future payments. In July 2018, Apple Pay received support from Bradesco and Banco do Brasil. Google launched its payment solution Android Pay in November 2017 (before rebranding it as Google Pay in February 2018), while Samsung Pay launched in July 2016. Other international payment solution launches include Masterpass, Visa Checkout, and Paysafecard.

Reasons to buy

– Make strategic business decisions, using top-level historic and forecast market data, related to the Brazilian cards and payments industry and each market within it.

– Understand the key market trends and growth opportunities in the Brazilian cards and payments industry.

– Assess the competitive dynamics in the Brazilian cards and payments industry.

– Gain insights into marketing strategies used for various card types in Brazil.

– Gain insights into key regulations governing the Brazilian cards and payments industry.

Leading Key Companies Mentioned:

Itaú Unibanco

Banco do Brasil

Banco Bradesco

Banco Santander

Caixa Econômica Federal

Mastercard

Elo

Visa

Hipercard

American Express

Diners Club

Key Point From Table of Contents

Market Overview

Executive Summary

Card-based Payments

Merchant Acquiring

E-commerce Payments

Mobile Proximity Payments

P2P Payments

Alternative Payments

Payment Innovations

Payments Infrastructure & Regulation

Appendix

