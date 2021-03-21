“Payments Landscape in Indonesia: Opportunities and Risks to 2022”, the report provides the detailed analysis of market trends in the Indonesian cards and payments industry. It provides values and volumes for a number of key performance indicators in the industry, including cash, cards, and cheques during the review-period (2014-18e).

The report also analyzes various payment card markets operating in the industry and provides detailed information on the number of cards in circulation, transaction values and volumes during the review-period and over the forecast-period (2018e-22f). It also offers information on the country’s competitive landscape, including market shares of issuers and schemes.

The report brings together GlobalData’s research, modeling, and analysis expertise to allow banks and card issuers to identify segment dynamics and competitive advantages. The report also covers detailed regulatory policies and recent changes in regulatory structure.

Key Leading Companies Mentioned:

Bank BRI

BNI

BCA

Bank Mandiri

CIMB Niaga

Bank Mega

American Express

Visa

Mastercard

JCB

This report provides top-level market analysis, information and insights into Indonesian cards and payments industry, including –

– Current and forecast values for each market in the Indonesian cards and payments industry, including debit, credit, and charge cards.

– Detailed insights into payment instruments including cash, cards, and cheques. It also, includes an overview of the country’s key alternative payment instruments.

– E-commerce market analysis.

– Analysis of various market drivers and regulations governing the Indonesian cards and payments industry.

– Detailed analysis of strategies adopted by banks and other institutions to market debit, credit, and charge cards.

Scope

– To encourage the use of electronic payments among Indonesian consumers, the central bank introduced a National Payment Gateway (NPG) in December 2017. The gateway enables the interoperability and switching of domestic payments, thereby creating an interconnected payment ecosystem. Prior to the NPG, payment cards could only be used on devices from the same bank. In addition, NPG aims to enhance consumer protection by safeguarding consumers’ transaction data. With the interoperability and infrastructure sharing system in place, the merchant discount rate charged on payment cards reduced to 1% – down from 2-3%. Furthermore, as part of the platform, for domestic transactions the government has introduced ATM/debit cards with a national logo.

– Bank Indonesia issued Regulation 20/6/PBI/2018 on May 7, 2018 to amend Indonesia’s e-money regulation. Under the new regulation, any party wishing to conduct e-money activities is required to obtain a license from the central bank. However, the licensing requirement is not applicable to parties acting as closed-loop e-money issuers with a free floating fund of less than IDR1bn ($73,681.70). Similarly, with regard to deposits, unregistered users with e-money issuers can deposit a maximum of IDR2m ($147.36), while registered users can deposit IDR10m ($736.82). Further, the maximum e-money transaction value is capped at IDR20m ($1,473.63). The minimum capital requirement for e-money participants is IDR3bn ($221,045.10), which can be increased to IDR10bn ($736,817.00) depending upon the floating fund held by the issuer.

– The emergence of mobile-only banks in Indonesia is likely to further accelerate the shift towards electronic payments. Singapore-based DBS Bank launched its mobile-only bank, digibank, in August 2017 enabling consumers to open a digibank account by providing their biometric scans to digibank agents, track their spending, and make fund transfers and cash withdrawals with zero administration fees. More recently, in August 2018 United Overseas Bank (UOB) announced plans to launch its digital bank in Indonesia in the coming months. UOB aims to deploy its services in two variants – a digital bank app targeting Gen Z and millennials, and the upgradation of conventional services for the baby boomer segment.

Reasons to buy

– Make strategic business decisions, using top-level historic and forecast market data, related to the Indonesian cards and payments industry and each market within it.

– Understand the key market trends and growth opportunities in the Indonesian cards and payments industry.

– Assess the competitive dynamics in the Indonesian cards and payments industry.

– Gain insights into marketing strategies used for various card types in Indonesia.

– Gain insights into key regulations governing the Indonesian cards and payments industry.

