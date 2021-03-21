Payments Landscape Market in Poland: Opportunities and Risks to 2022

GlobalData’s “Payments Landscape in Poland: Opportunities and Risks to 2022”, report provides detailed analysis of market trends in the Polish cards and payments industry. It provides values and volumes for a number of key performance indicators in the industry, including credit transfers, direct debits, cash, cards, and cheques during the review-period (2014–18e).

The report also analyzes various payment card markets operating in the industry, and provides detailed information on the number of cards in circulation, transaction values and volumes during the review-period and over the forecast-period (2018e-22f). It also offers information on the country’s competitive landscape, including the market shares of issuers and schemes.

The report brings together GlobalData’s research, modeling, and analysis expertise to allow banks and card issuers to identify segment dynamics and competitive advantages. The report also covers details of regulatory policy and recent changes in the regulatory structure.

This report provides top-level market analysis, information and insights into the Polish cards and payments industry, including —

— Current and forecast values for each market in the Polish cards and payments industry, including debit, credit, and charge cards.

— Detailed insights into payment instruments including credit transfers, cheques, direct debits, cash, and cards. It also, includes an overview of the country’s key alternative payment instruments.

— E-commerce market analysis.

— Analysis of various market drivers and regulations governing the Polish cards and payments industry.

— Detailed analysis of strategies adopted by banks and other institutions to market debit, credit, and charge cards.

Scope:

– To foster the adoption of POS terminals among smaller merchants, in January 2018 the Cashless Poland Foundation launched the Cashless Payment Support Program in collaboration with Mastercard, Visa and the Polish Bank Association. As part of the program participating merchants were offered a free POS terminal and fee waiver on payment services for the first 12 months, which was later extended until August 2021. During the first four months of the project, 25,000 POS terminals were installed in 4,000 towns. Furthermore, in August 2018, the Cashless Poland Foundation partnered with KIR (the Polish automated clearing house) to enable contactless payments at public sector institutions.

— To further push the use of contactless payments, the Polish central bank passed a new regulation in May 2018 increasing the contactless payment limit. Effective from Q2 2019, consumers can make contactless payments of up to PLN100 ($28.71) without needing to enter their PIN. The current limit for contactless payments in Poland is limited to PLN50 ($14.36). Contactless usage is anticipated to grow further, with major Polish cities now enabling contactless card payments for public transport. In March 2018, an open ticket payment system was implemented in the public transportation vehicles of Wroc?aw. The system was launched by Mennica Polska in partnership with First Data, enabling commuters to make payments using their Visa and Mastercard contactless cards. Similar systems were also introduced in smaller cities such as Jaworzno, Rybnik, ?wiebodzice and ?ód?.

— Digital-only banks also made inroads into Poland during the review period. The German-based mobile-only bank N26 launched operations in the country in November 2018. The bank offers a free standard account for individuals and an N26 business account for corporate customers, along with a free Mastercard debit card. It also plans to launch its premium cards such as N26 Black and N26 Metal in the country. Banks such as Alior Bank and Orange Bank also revealed plans to launch digital-only banks in the country.

Reasons to buy:

– Make strategic business decisions, using top-level historic and forecast market data, related to the Polish cards and payments industry and each market within it.

— Understand the key market trends and growth opportunities in the Polish cards and payments industry.

— Assess the competitive dynamics in the Polish cards and payments industry.

— Gain insights into marketing strategies used for various card types in Poland.

— Gain insights into key regulations governing the Polish cards and payments industry.

Key Players:

· PKO Bank Polski

· mBank

· Bank Pekao

· Santander

· ING Bank

· Credit Agricole

· Societe Generale

· Citibank

· Alior Bank

· Millennium Bank

· Visa

· Mastercard

· EVO

· PZU

· First Data

· Elavon

