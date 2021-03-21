PESTLE Insights: Macroeconomic Outlook Report-Belgium

Flemish region is among best performing regions in Belgium. It solely contributed 58.7% to GDP and comprised 57.6% of the Belgian population in 2016. Americas region was leading investor in Belgium with FDI inflows of US$7.3bn, while most European nations divested from the country.

Financial intermediation contributed 29.3% to the gross value added (GVA) in 2017, followed by other services (24.3%) and mining, manufacturing and utilities (16.7%). In nominal terms, the three sectors grew by 3.0%, 5.0% and 3.8%, respectively in 2018, as per GlobalData estimates.

Rising trend of the BEL 20 (^BFX) index over last one year exhibits progress of the economy. As of January 17, 2018, BEL 20 (^BFX) index stood at 3,429.7, compared to 4,148.6 on January 17, 2019.

Get Sample Copy of this [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2043316

Scope:

– Belgium ranked third out of 160 nations in the World Bank’s logistics performance index (LPI) in 2018

— Several firms, along with funding from European Commission (EC), have invested US$1.5bn in 54 transport projects out of 114 eligible proposals under the Connecting Europe Facility during 2014–2017.

Reasons to buy:

– Macroeconomic Outlook Report identifies the potentials of the country as an investment destination by analyzing the political, economic, social, technological, legal and environmental (PESTLE) structure.

— PESTLE Insights provides 360 degree view of the economy which can be used as a strategic tool to understand the market dynamics, business potentials and direction of operations

— Along with providing the country’s snapshot, the report captures the risk factors pertaining to the macroeconomic risks, political environment, legal environment, demographic and social structure effectiveness, technology & infrastructure and natural and geographic aspects that might impact business.

— This report also highlights key clusters/cities which contribute significantly to the country GDP and population along with major companies’ presence in these areas.

Make an Inquiry before [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2043316

Key Players:

· KBC

· Proximus

· Solvay

· Ageas

· ABInBev

Key Points from TOC:

List of Exhibits

Did you Know?

Country Highlights

Country Snapshot

PESTLE Insights

Political Landscape

Economic Landscape

Social Landscape

Technological Landscape

Legal Landscape

Environmental Landscape

Outlook

Get More Information about this [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/pestle-insights-macroeconomic-outlook-report-belgium

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Info:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager — Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas — 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884–6817; +912064101019

Email id: [email protected]