Plastic Container Market 2019: Global Size, Share, Recent Trends, Opportunity Assessment, Historical Analysis, Future Scope and Industry Expansion Strategies 2022

Global Plastic Container Market – Overview

Plastic containers have become a quintessential part and parcel of day to day life, as result the market has grown tremendously since the implementation of its use. Focused Market reports connected to the packaging & transport sector among others lately have been made available by Market Research Future which publishes a report on this sector. The industry is expected to grow at an amplified rate through the forecast period along with encouraging levels of revenues.

Usage of plastic containers in the food and beverage sector especially for storing food and liquid items has grown rapidly. The rise in the population levels and the increase in the number of consumers ordering take out from restaurants and other food related establishment are other factors creating growth opportunities in the industry. HDPE which is the most extensively used type of plastic has also contributed increasingly to the development of the market. As plastic containers are the more widely preferred option for packaging as compared to other materials, the industry is expected to continue its upward growth curve through the forecast period.

Key Players

The chief players who are a part of the industry for plastic containers comprise of Plastipak Packaging (U.S), The Plastic Bottles Company (U.K.), Alpack (Ireland), Werke Alwin Lehner GmbH & Company KG (Austria), Amcor Limited (Australia), Rahway Steel Drum Company (U.S.), Alpha Packaging Holdings Incorporated (U.K), Graham Packaging (U.S.), Anchor Packaging Incorporated (U.S), International Packaging (U.S.) and Constar International (U.S.) to name a few.

Industry Updates :

Apr 2018 Consolidated Container Company has recently released a statement that it has bought the assets of PolyCycle Solutions from DS Services. PolyCycle Solutions are in to the business of manufacturing large format water containers in various materials and sizes ranging from five to two gallons. This acquisition will reinforce their large format water production competences, so that they can better deliver their customers with innovative solutions, such as an expanded PET product offering along with a more seamless customer experience.

Industry Segments

The plastic container industry has been segmented on the basis of material, application, product and region. The segment based on material comprises of PET, PP, HDPE, PVC, LDPE and others. Food and beverage, personal care, pharmaceutical, consumer goods and others are the segments on the basis of application in the plastic container market. The product segment of the plastic container market comprises of cups & bowls, bottle & jars, bags& pouches among others. The region based segmentation of the market comprises of Europe, North America, Asia pacific and RoW.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The plastic container industry is an exceedingly application driven industry and such plastics containers are growing their popularity across the end user industries such as food & beverages, health care and others which is credited as one of the key driving factors for the industry. Moreover, the durability and lowered risk of damaged goods is also increasing the growth of the industry. Presently, the North American region is governing the industry of the plastic container market by region. Food & Beverages industry controls the market especially in developed nations like US. It is followed by the European market which places specific emphasis on plastic recycling.

The Asia-Pacific region has emerged as the most swiftly growing market owing to the tremendous growth in terms of improved lifestyles, disposable income, urbanization and increased audience demand towards convenience in the countries such as India, and China among others. These economies have demonstrated the potential required for a good growth level in the packaged food industry, as there is growing demand for hygienic food items with durable containers such as cans, pouches, and bags among others.

Global Competitive Analysis

Challengers in the market who are constantly delivering customer value have devised their corporate strategy blueprint in a manner that can bring about the best outcomes for development in the current scenario, while also concurrently enhancing their product’s value. The capability to fuel their competitive edge is one of the chief causes powering their efforts in this period. The opportunity for development in the industry appears to be encouraging through the forecast period. The escalating interest for diversification in the industry, has indirectly allowed the companies to utilize many scenarios available in the industry. This situation has created prospects for portfolio improvements along with diversification in the sector, which has enhanced the scenario for market competitors immensely in this industry. The firms in this industry are also trying to improve and preserve financial liquidity that can be vital to invest in growth prospects as and when they arise.

