Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Market 2018 Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025 Is Thriving Worldwide with BASF, Dow Chemical Company, Lotte Chemical, Ineos, Croda International, Liao Ning Oxiranchem

Global Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Market report consists of trends such as such as drivers, restraints and opportunities. Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PESTEL analysis, and value chain analysis are the analytical tools utilized in the published study in order to gain a better understanding of the market. The global market study provides the market estimates in terms of volume (Kilo tons) and revenue (USD million), for a total period of 2015 to 2025.

“Polyethylene glycol is formed when ethylene glycol polymerizes and reacts with itself yielding a variety of products called as polyethylene glycols (PEGS). The general molecular formula of polyethylene glycol is H(OCH2CH2)nOH, where n is the number of ethylene glycol units present in the polyethylene glycol polymer. PEGs are non-toxic, colorless and nonirritating, thus, readily soluble in many organic solvents.”

Request Sample Pages of Research Report:

https://adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/583

Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Market: Key Players are BASF, Dow Chemical Company, Lotte Chemical, Ineos, Croda, Liaoning Oxiranchem, Jiangsu Haian Petrochemical Plant, Shanghai Bronkow Chemical, Taijie Chemical, Huangma Chemical and India Glycols.

The Global Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Market size is anticipated to reach USD 2.27 billion by 2025, owing to the overall growth of pharmaceutical industry growth in emerging economies of India, China and Brazil, coupled with growing number applications of PEG in other sectors. For instance, PEG is used in cosmetic industry for preparing skin creams, ointments bases and lubricants because of their skin friendliness. Thus, rapid growth in the cosmetics industry has eventually augmented the growth of market.

Different methods are used to create PEGs with wide variety in their physical attributes, allowing them to be utilized by Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Market. This wide variety of physical properties can be achieved by controlling the PEG’s molecular weight. These numerous attributes of PEGs allow for their vast range of applications ranging from pharmaceutical industry to food industry.

Browse more detail information about Global Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Market Report at:

https://adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/polyethylene-glycol-peg-market

Geographically, Asia-Pacific region has dominated the Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Market by contributing almost 47% of market share in 2017. With growing pharmaceutical and food sectors in Asian countries such as India and China, the demand for PEG and its derivatives has grown over the past years and is expected to grow further in the forecast period. Additionally, Middle East and Latin America region look promising in terms of market growth owing to the rapid increase in construction and automotive sector.

Some Key Highlight Points from TOC:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

Chapter 3. Market Outlook

Chapter 4. Global Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Market Overview, By Application

Chapter 5. Company Profiles

For Any Query on the Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Market:

https://adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/583

About US:

Adroit Market Research is an India-based business analytics and consulting company. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.

Contact Information:

Ryan Johnson

Account Manager Global

3131 McKinney Ave Ste 600, Dallas,

TX 75204, U.S.A

Phone No.: USA: +1 (214) 884-6068 / +91 9665341414