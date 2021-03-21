Poultry Diagnostics Market: By Product, Region Industry Trends, Regional Analysis, Competition Assessment, Drivers and Forecast 2018-2024

Global Poultry Diagnostics Market: By Product Type (Instruments, Test Kits, Reagents and Consumables), By Test Type (PCR Test, ELISA Test, Others). By Disease Type (Avian Influenza, Avian Mycoplasma, Marek’s Disease, Newcastle Disease, Infectious Bursal Disease, Infectious Bronchitis, Chicken Anemia, Others), By Microorganism (Bacteria, Virus, Parasites), and Geography – Poultry Diagnostics Market Estimation, Dynamics, Regional Share, Trends, Competitor Analysis 2013 to 2017 and Forecast 2018 to 2024

Market Dynamics: Poultry Diagnostics Market

Poultry diagnostics are the tests carried to identify the various diseases present in poultry. Majorly occurring diseases in poultry include avian flu, Marek’s disease, Newcastle disease, and infectious bronchitis among others. These infections are caused by bacteria, viruses, and parasites. Various tests used in the poultry diagnostics include ELISA test and PCR test. Increase in the prevalence of various diseases such as avian flu in poultry, rise in R&D for the innovation of newer diagnostic tests, government support for the poultry industry, rise in demand for healthy meat and eggs are expected to bolster the poultry diagnostics market over the forecast period. Moreover, increase in the animal welfare expenditure and growth in the number of poultry industries is anticipated to propel the poultry diagnostics market. However, stringent regulatory guidelines for test approval, lack of awareness about poultry diseases in underdeveloped counties, and high cost of diagnostics may hamper the growth of poultry diagnostics market over the forecast time frame.

Request for sample copy of [email protected] https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/sample/FnB/QBI-PBI-FnB-3210



Market Scope: Poultry Diagnostics Market

Poultry diagnostics market is segmented on the basis of product type, test type, disease type, microorganism, and region

Based on the product type, the market is segmented into the following:

Instruments

Test Kits

Reagents and Consumables

Based on the test type, the market is segmented into the following:

PCR Test

ELISA Test

Others

Based on the disease type, the market is segmented into the following:

Avian Influenza

Avian Mycoplasma

Marek’s Disease

Newcastle Disease

Infectious Bursal Disease

Infectious Bronchitis

Chicken Anemia

Others

Based on the microorganism, the market is segmented into the following

Bacteria

Virus

Parasites

Based on the region, the market is segmented into the following:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Request for more [email protected] https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/enquiry/FnB/QBI-PBI-FnB-3210

Regional Analysis: Poultry Diagnostics Market

Geographically, global poultry diagnostics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa regions. North America poultry diagnostics market exhibiting lucrative growth owing to increase in the demand for healthy meat and innovation of newer tests. Europe poultry diagnostics market has a significant share due to rise in adoption of newer diagnostic tests, grow in poultry production, and increase in the animal welfare expenditure in the region. Asia Pacific poultry diagnostics market has a prominent growth rate, which is attributed to rise in international trading of poultry products from India and China, government support for protecting the poultry industry, and increase in disease outbreaks are fuel the market in the region. Latin America poultry diagnostics market is poised to grow due to adoption of novel diagnostics, development in economic growth, rise in demand for healthy meat. Middle East and Africa poultry diagnostics market is growing due to rise in prevalence of infectious diseases, increase in per capita income, and awareness about poultry diseases among key stakeholders are fuel the market.

Competition Assessment: Poultry Diagnostics Market

Key players’ profiles in the global poultry diagnostics market include:

QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.)

Zoetis, Inc. (U.S.)

BioChek (Netherlands)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.)

IDvet (France)

Biogal, Galed Labs. Acs (Israel)

GD Animal Health (Netherlands)

AffiniTech, LTD. (U.S.)

BioinGentech Biotechnologies, Inc. (Chile)



Notable Market Developments: Poultry Diagnostics Market

In August 2017, Zoetis acquired Scandinavian Micro Biodevices for the expansion of pipeline diagnostics for veterinary use.

Purchase the most updated [email protected] https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/buy/FnB/QBI-PBI-FnB-3210/

Key Features of the Report:

The report provides granular level information about the market size, regional market share, historic market (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2024)

The report covers in-detail insights about the competitor’s overview, company share analysis, key market developments, and their key strategies

The report outlines drivers, restraints, unmet needs, and trends that are currently affecting the market

The report tracks recent innovations, key developments and startup’s details that are actively working in the market

The report provides plethora of information about market entry strategies, regulatory framework and reimbursement scenario

The report analyses the impact of socio-political environment through PESTLE Analysis and competition through Porter’s Five Force Analysis in addition to recent technology advancements and innovations in the market