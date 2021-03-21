GlobalData’s “Power Monthly Deal Analysis — November 2018: M&A and Investment Trends”, report is an essential source of data and trend analysis on the mergers and acquisitions (M&As) and financings in the power industry. The report provides detailed information on M&As, equity/debt offerings, private equity, venture financing and partnership transactions registered in the power industry in November 2018. The report portrays detailed comparative data on the number of deals and their value in the last six months, subdivided by deal types, segments and geographies. Additionally, the report provides information on the top financial advisory firms in the power industry.

Data presented in this report is derived from GlobalData’s proprietary in-house Power eTrack deals database and primary and secondary research.

Scope:

– Analyze market trends for the power market in the global arena

— Review of deal trends in wind, fossil fuels, solar, hydro, biopower, geothermal, energy efficiency, energy storage, energy infrastructure, and nuclear energy markets.

— Analysis of M&A, Equity/Debt Offerings, Private Equity, Venture Financing and Partnerships in the power industry

— Summary of power deals globally in the last six months

— Information on the top deals that took place in the power industry

— Geographies covered include — North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South & Central America, and Middle East & Africa

— League Tables of financial advisors in M&A and equity/debt offerings. This includes key advisors such as Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse, and Goldman Sachs.

Reasons to buy:

– Enhance your decision making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner.

— Find out the major deal performing segments for investments in your industry.

— Evaluate the types of company divesting and acquiring assets and ways to raise capital in the market.

— Do deals with an understanding of how competitors are financed, and the mergers and partnerships that have shaped the power industry.

— Identify growth segments and opportunities in each region within the industry.

— Look for key financial advisors where you are planning to raise capital from the market or for acquisitions within the industry.

Key Points from TOC:

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Power Industry, Global, Deals Summary

2.1 Power Industry, Global, Deals Analysis, November 2018

2.2 Power Industry, Global, Number of Deals by Type, November 2018

2.3 Power Industry, Global, Top Deals, November 2018

2.3.1 Brookfield Business Partners and Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec to Acquire Power Solutions Business of Johnson Controls International for USD13.2 Billion

2.3.2 Moray Offshore Windfarm (East) Completes Project Financing of USD3.32 Billion for Moray East Offshore Wind Farm in UK

2.3.3 NTPC to Invest USD1.77 Billion in Darlipalli Coal Fired Power Plant in Odisha, India

2.3.4 Gulf SRC Company Completes Project Financing of USD1.3 Billion for Gulf SRC Power Plant in Thailand

2.3.5 Consolidated Edison Prices Public Offering of Shares for USD1.05 Billion

2.4 Power Industry, Global, Rumored Deal, November 2018

2.4.1 SoftBank May Invest USD1.2 Billion in Solar Power Plant in Saudi Arabia

3 Power Industry, Global, Deals Summary, by Type

3.1 Power Industry, Global, Merger and Acquisition Deals, November 2018

3.2 Power Industry, Global, Asset Transaction Deals, November 2018

3.3 Power Industry, Global, Asset Finance Deals, November 2018

3.3.1 Power Industry, Global, Project Finance Deals, November 2018

3.3.2 Power Industry, Global, Self-Funded Projects, November 2018

3.4 Power Industry, Global, Equity Offering Deals, November 2018

3.5 Power Industry, Global, Debt Offering Deals, November 2018

3.6 Power Industry, Global, Private Equity and Venture Capital Deals, November 2018

3.6.1 Power Industry, Global, Top Venture Capital Firms, November 2018

3.7 Power Industry, Global, Partnership Deals, November 2018

4 Power Industry, Global, Deal Summary, by Sector

4.1 Power Industry, Global, Solar Deals, November 2018

4.1.1 Solar — Deals of the Month

4.2 Power Industry, Global, Wind Deals, November 2018

4.2.1 Wind — Deals of the Month

4.3 Power Industry, Global, Hydro Deals, November 2018

4.3.1 Hydro — Deals of the Month

4.4 Power Industry, Global, Fossil Fuel Deals, November 2018

4.4.1 Fossil Fuels — Deals of the Month

4.5 Power Industry, Global, Biopower Deals, November 2018

4.5.1 Biopower — Deals of the Month

4.6 Power Industry, Global, Geothermal Deals, November 2018

4.6.1 Geothermal — Deals of the Month

4.7 Power Industry, Global, Energy Efficiency Deals, November 2018

4.7.1 Energy Efficiency — Deals of the Month

4.8 Power Industry, Global, Energy Infrastructure Deals, November 2018

4.8.1 Energy Infrastructure — Deals of the Month•

4.9 Power Industry, Global, Nuclear Deals, November 2018

4.9.1 Nuclear — Deal of the Month

4.10 Power Industry, Global, Energy Storage Deals, November 2018

4.10.1 Energy Storage — Deals of the Month

5 Power Industry, Deal Summary, by Geography

5.1 Power Industry, North America Deals, November 2018

5.1.1 North America — Deals of the Month

5.2 Power Industry, Europe, Deals, November 2018

5.2.1 Europe — Deals of the Month

5.3 Power Industry, Asia-Pacific Deals, November 2018

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific — Deals of the Month

5.4 Power Industry, Rest of the World, Deals, November 2018

5.4.1 Rest of the World — Deals of the Month

6 Power Industry, Global, Top Financial Advisors

6.1 Power Industry, Global, Top Financial Advisors, Mergers and Acquisitions, June 2018 — November 2018

6.2 Power Industry, Global, Top Financial Advisors, Equity Offerings, June 2018 — November 2018

6.3 Power Industry, Global, Top Financial Advisors, Debt Offerings, June 2018 — November 2018

7 Further Information

