Prebiotic Ingredients Market Overview 2019: Gross Margin, Significant Growth, Size, Share, Trends and Global Forecast to 2023

Prebiotic Ingredients Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% over the forecast period. Prebiotics are healthy non-digestible food ingredients. Prebiotics act as a fertilizer for the good bacteria that are already present in the human gut. The most commonly used prebiotic ingredients include oligosaccharides, inulin, polydextrose, and others, which are commonly sourced from roots, grains, and vegetables. Prebiotic ingredients provide many digestive and general health benefits such as gut health, bone health, immunity, heart health, and weight management. The high nutritional and functional value of prebiotic ingredients have increased its application in various industries such as bakery and confectionery, dairy and frozen desserts, dietary supplements, sweet and savory snacks, oil and fats, beverages, and others.

Receive a Free Sample Copy Now @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5017

The Asia Pacific is expected to have a substantial growth over the forecast period 2017-2023. In the Asia Pacific, the major contributing countries include China, India, Japan and Australia. Increasing obesity among the growing population and growing efforts among the consumers for weight management are driving the growth of prebiotic ingredients market in this region.

Inclination towards healthy diet is further boosting the growth of the prebiotic ingredients market. Increasing application of prebiotic ingredients in various industries is propelling the growth of the prebiotic ingredients market. However, stringent government regulations may hamper the growth of the prebiotic ingredients market. Nevertheless, all these factors are likely to lead the growth of the Asia Pacific market at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Major Key Players:

This report includes a study of strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and product launches by the major prebiotic ingredients players. It further includes product portfolios, developments of leading players, which includes

Friesland Campina (The Netherlands)

Ingredion Incorporated (U.S.)

Cargill, Incorporated (U.S.)

DuPont (U.S.)

BENEO GmbH (Germany)

Nexira (France) and

Samyang Genex (Korea)

Regional Analysis

The Global Prebiotic Ingredients Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world (RoW). Europe is dominating the market followed by North America. U.K, France and Germany are the major contributors for prebiotic ingredients market in Europe. Growing consumption of dietary supplements in the U.S. is driving the prebiotic ingredients market in North America.

Segments:

Prebiotic ingredients market is segmented on the basis of type such as oligosaccharides, inulin, polydextrose and others. Inulin is dominating the market among others and is expected to continue growing over the forecast period. This dominance is observed due to high application of inulin in various food and beverage segment.

On the basis of source, prebiotic ingredients market is segmented into roots, grains, vegetables and others. Among all, roots segment is dominating the market owing to high demand of prebiotics sourced from plant root. However, vegetable segment is witnessed to grow at a moderate rate during the given period.

Based on the function, prebiotic ingredient market is segmented into gut health, bone health, immunity, heart health, and weight management. Functionality of prebiotic ingredient for gut health is dominating among others. However, weight management is a growing concern among the population and the market of prebiotic ingredient is expected to grow substantially in the area of weight management.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into bakery and confectionery, dairy and frozen desserts, dietary supplements, sweet and savory snacks, oil and fats, beverages and others. Dietary supplement is dominating the market. However, bakery and confectionery market is projected to grow over the forecast period followed by dairy market and beverage market.

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/prebiotic-ingredients-market-5017

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]