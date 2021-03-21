Proteomics Market 2016-2026: Industry Growth, Challenges, Key Players – Agilent Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Proteome is an entire set of proteins which is produced by a system or an organism. It can vary with different time, requirements, stresses, that an organism goes through. Proteomic is a systematic study of proteins on a broader way. Since proteins are the functional units of cells, hence proteomic answers all the questions related to it. Proteomics research can be enhanced by advances in mass spectrometry and protein and DNA sequence database. Proteomics requires various instruments, equipment’s, reagents, media and software’s for protein identification, quantification and identification of the interaction between proteins.

Proteomics Market: Drivers & Restraints

Growing demand for personalized medicine market, technological advancement, innovation, increase availability of funds from both private and public sector for proteomics increasing healthcare expenditure, increasing genetic disorders, birth disorders are the most important driving factors in proteomics market. Since growth of pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical market is fast, the demand for proteomics market has increased.

With so many advantages and splendid features of proteomics, it has few disadvantages too. High cost of the medicines and devices and lack of professional researchers are acting as a barrier for proteomics market.

Proteomics Market: Segmentation

Proteomics market is broadly classified on the basis of the following segments –

By Equipment :

Chromatography

Mass Spectroscopy

Protein Microarray

X-ray Crystallography

Protein fractionation

Others

By Services:

Laboratory Service

Data Analysis and Services

By Application:

Drug discovery

Clinical Diagnosis

Others

Proteomics Market: Overview

The proteomics market has grown substantially at a healthy CAGR due to growing need for personalized medicine and rising funds for proteomics research. With rapid technological advancement and innovation, proteomics market is expected to grow globally. North America is the largest market for proteomics market and Asia Pacific would be the fastest growing market in the forecast period.

Proteomics Market: Region-wise Outlook

The proteomics market is expected to register a double-digit CAGR for the forecast period. Depending on geographic regions, proteomics market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, South America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America is the largest market for proteomics market and is contributing the most as compare to other regions. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the forecast period.

Proteomics Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players proteomics market are Agilent Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher Corporation, Genzyme Corporation, GE Healthcare, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Affymetrix Inc.