Pulse Oximetry Market – Global Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts to 2025

This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the global pulse oximetry market – By Product Type (Table-top Pulse Oximeters, Fingertip Pulse Oximeters, Hand-held Pulse Oximeters, Wrist-worn Pulse Oximeters, and Others), By End-users (Hospitals, Ambulatory Service Centers, and Home Care), and By Regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Request For Free Sample @ https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10077661

Overview of the Global Pulse Oximetry Market Research

Infoholic’s market research report predicts that the global pulse oximetry market will grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. The market has witnessed steady growth in the past few years, and the development in technology with the introduction of lightweight, compact, and easy to use wearable pulse oximeters has increased the acceptance of pulse oximeters in the market. The global market is fueled by government endorsement to use pulse oximeters.

The market continues to grow, and pulse oximeter is one of the most widely used respiratory monitoring systems due to its features and capabilities. The advanced technology has made the device simple and fast along with the precise use of mobility at the point of monitoring. Vendors are focusing on new product launch and targeting the end-user’s perspective. The majority of the revenue is generated by the leading players in the market with sales dominated by Masimo Corporation, Medtronic, Philips, GE Healthcare, Smith Medical, and Nihon Kohden Corporation.

According to the Infoholic Research analysis, North America accounted for the largest share of the global pulse oximetry market in 2018. The primary reasons for growth in North America are the increasing incidence of chronic diseases, growing technological advancements, increase in general surgical procedures, and the introduction of smart pulse oximeters with high efficacy. Asia Pacific is likely to witness the fastest growth rate due to the large patient pool and rising healthcare expenditure.

Buy Now @ https://www.kennethresearch.com/report-purchase-id-10077661

By Product:

• Table-top/Bedside Pulse Oximeters

• Fingertip Pulse Oximeters

• Hand-held Pulse Oximeters

• Wrist-worn Pulse Oximeters

• Others

In 2018, the table-top pulse oximetry segment occupied the largest share due to its ability to monitor for long hours constantly. Also, these systems are versatile and have good efficacy.

By End-users:

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory Service Centers

• Home Care

In 2018, hospitals gained the highest share in the pulse oximetry market with the largest diagnostic volumes globally.

By Regions:

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• RoW

Geographically, North America is the global leader with the US accounting for the significant market share, followed by Europe. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the pulse oximetry market. In October 2018, Mindray became the first Chinese company to obtain List A CE mark.

Pulse Oximetry Market Research Competitive Analysis – The global pulse oximetry market has massive growth opportunities in both developed and developing regions. Initiatives are being taken by the governments to progress the current application areas of pulse oximeters. In 2017, The European Pulse Oximetry Screening Workgroup recommended pulse oximetry screening (POS) for CCHD. Recently, in June 2018, the United Arab Emirates Ministry of Health & Prevention also adopted this for monitoring patients during critical and emergency care. All these endorsements for the devices in various applications have helped the market to grow.

The integration of AI with pulse oximeters has increased the demand for home care settings. Therefore, many players are concentrating on expanding their product portfolio for home care settings. In June 2016, Nonin Medical introduced Apple iOS-compatible NoninConnect Elite Model 3240 Bluetooth Smart Wireless Finger Pulse Oximeter.

Key Vendors:

• Masimo Corporation

• Medtronic Plc

• GE Healthcare

• Philips Healthcare

• Smith Medical

• Nihon Kohden Corporation

• Drägerwerk

• Omron

• Nonin Medical Inc

• Becton Dickinson and Company

• Mindray Medical International Limited

Key Competitive Facts

• The market is highly competitive with all the players competing to gain market shares. Intense competition, rapid advancements in technology, government policies, and the prices are the key factors that confront the market.

• Smart devices are designed to improve better management of daily medication. Mobile platform and wearable devices are developed to predict oxygen saturation of the patients at various end-user settings.

Benefits – The report provides complete details about the usage and adoption rate of pulse oximeters. Thus, the key stakeholders can know about the major trends, drivers, investments, vertical player’s initiatives, and government initiatives toward the pulse oximetry segment in the upcoming years along with details of the pureplay companies entering the market. Moreover, the report provides details about the major challenges that are going to impact the market growth. Additionally, the report gives complete details about the key business opportunities to key stakeholders in order to expand their business and capture the revenue in specific verticals, and to analyze before investing or expanding the business in this market.

Key Takeaways

• Understanding the potential market opportunity with precise market size and forecast data.

• Detailed market analysis focusing on the growth of the pulse oximetry industry.

• Factors influencing the growth of the pulse oximetry market.

• In-depth competitive analysis of dominant and pure-play vendors.

• Prediction analysis of the pulse oximetry industry in both developed and developing regions.

• Key insights related to major segments of the pulse oximetry market.

• Latest market trend analysis impacting the buying behavior of the consumers.

Key Stakeholders

Read More @ https://www.kennethresearch.com/report-details/pulse-oximetry-market/10077661

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Name: David

Email : [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609