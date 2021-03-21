PVC Wall Panels & PVC Wall Papers Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2024

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global PVC Wall Panels & PVC Wall Papers Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” New Document to its Studies Database

PVC Wall Panels are a kind of popular wall decoration material recently. PVC Wall Panels present warm colors and are generally used in office buildings, airports, hotels, shopping malls, hospitals, school bathing centers, and other commercial applications. While they are rarely used in the living room because of the dull light.

Wallpaper is a kind of material used to cover and decorate the interior walls of homes, offices, and other buildings; it is one aspect of interior decoration. Due to its variety of characteristics that other interior decoration materials cannot compare, such as color diversity, rich patterns, security and environmental protection, convenient installation, appropriate price, and so on, it has considerable popularity in Europe, United States, Japan, Korea and other developed countries and regions.

Scope of the Report:

China occupied the largest market share in the world. Since 2015, there are a series of companies to begin mass production of PVC Wall Panels in China. It exceeds 1,000 small businesses in China because of the low starting point the technical. It is the faster growing year with a growth rate of more than 33% in 2017.

The global Wallpaper consumption volume market was 1108.88 Million Roll in 2016. The global Wallpaper market was valued at $ 26.3 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $ 29.9 billion by the end 2025. Overall, the Wallpaper products performance is positive with the global economic recovery.

The worldwide market for PVC Wall Panels & PVC Wall Papers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 14.2% over the next five years, will reach 5420 million US$ in 2024, from 2440 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the PVC Wall Panels & PVC Wall Papers in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

MAA Group

ABC

Allied

AMI

Azek

Citadel

Dalian Auspicious

Dumaplast

EPI

Exteria

Fixopan

Gaoyang Jiean

Guangzhou ACP

H&F

HaiChuang

Hongbo

Huaxiajie

Inteplast

KML Corp

MaxiTile

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

PVC Door Panels

PVC Shower Wall Panels

Shower Wall Panels

Wall Cladding PVC Sheets

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Residential

Commercial

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 PVC Wall Panels & PVC Wall Papers Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 PVC Door Panels

1.2.2 PVC Shower Wall Panels

1.2.3 Shower Wall Panels

1.2.4 Wall Cladding PVC Sheets

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Residential

1.3.2 Commercial

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 MAA Group

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 PVC Wall Panels & PVC Wall Papers Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 MAA Group PVC Wall Panels & PVC Wall Papers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 ABC

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 PVC Wall Panels & PVC Wall Papers Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 ABC PVC Wall Panels & PVC Wall Papers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Allied

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 PVC Wall Panels & PVC Wall Papers Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Allied PVC Wall Panels & PVC Wall Papers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 AMI

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 PVC Wall Panels & PVC Wall Papers Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 AMI PVC Wall Panels & PVC Wall Papers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Azek

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 PVC Wall Panels & PVC Wall Papers Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Azek PVC Wall Panels & PVC Wall Papers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Citadel

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 PVC Wall Panels & PVC Wall Papers Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Citadel PVC Wall Panels & PVC Wall Papers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Dalian Auspicious

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 PVC Wall Panels & PVC Wall Papers Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Dalian Auspicious PVC Wall Panels & PVC Wall Papers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…….

