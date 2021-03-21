Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Market | Size | Analysis | Share | Outlook to 2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” new report to its research database. The report spread across 93 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

This report studies the Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) market, RTLS has a record of the players and their exact movements on the playing field. This innovative technology also brings a number of advantages to the customers of sports and entertainment centers (such as those which provide go-karts or laser games) mainly because the safety and customer experience increases.

This report studies the Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Market– with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

RTLS-enabled wearable sports devices are primarily used in sports analytics. The technology and software that is used in smart wearable devices aids in critical decision-making process in several games and sports such as football, tennis, basketball, and golf. These devices are also used to track various activities of players such as speed, distance covered, and breathing and heart rates. And it can provide feedback on indicators such as distance and speed, as well as fatigue and injury risk levels Also, these devices can be used to monitor the fitness and performance activities of players.

In this study, the market for the Real Time Location Systems in Sports consumption divided into six geographic regions. QYResearch analysts estimate that North America is to lead the global market for Real Time Location Systems in Sports during the forecast period, due to the rapid growth of the demand market in North America. This region accounted for a market share of nearly 51.78 % in 2017 and is followed by the Europe. The APAC region is poised to grow at a very high CAGR due to growing awareness leading to high adoption of RTLS. The increasing innovation in technology and decreasing price combined with awareness regarding the capabilities of RTLS are set to propel and adoption. In the other region, the significantly raise awareness regarding RTLS as these devices will be utilized by a number of world cup teams to aid player performance.

In 2018, the global Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) market size was 280 million US$ and it is expected to reach 3250 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 35.6% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study:

Catapult Sports

Zebra Technologies

Statsports

ChyronHego Corporation

Quuppa

EXELIO

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software and Service

Market segment by Application, split into

Off Field Training

On Field Tracking

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central and South America

Highlights of the Global Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) Market An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market Market segmentation up to the second or third level Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments Important changes in market dynamics Emerging niche segments and regional markets Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume Market shares and strategies of key players Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. To present the Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Real Time Location Systems in Sports (RTLS) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Industry Analysis

IT stands for information technology. It is all about organizing, storing and processing information. IT is mainly associated with computers that use network to share information. Telecommunication occurs when two devices communicate with each other with the use of technology. It can be signals transmitted electrically over physical media, such as cables, or via electromagnetic radiation.

The use of fiber optics has drastically improved the speed of communication. Networks are thousand times faster today than the previous phone connection internet which we earlier seem to make use of. Introduction of the Smart phones had brought up a revolutionary change in the lifestyle of people. There is a huge market for various types of smart phone applications. People are getting access to the IOT (internet of things) more easily than it was. There are Different kind of sensors fitted to the devices for example GPS, gyroscope, compass which has introduced different kinds of applications.

