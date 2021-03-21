Saccharin Market Revenue, Opportunity, Forecast and Value Chain 2018 – 2028

Saccharin Market Outlook

Saccharin is an artificial sweetener and has been in the market for the longest time among other artificial sweeteners. It was manufactured first in the year 1878 by a chemist in Johns Hopkins University and was commercialized during World War I to fill up the sugar shortages. It is used in the products such as toothpaste, candies, cookies, cough syrups, medicines, etc. Saccharin in the market is available in the crystal and powder form as well as in liquid form. It is used in the end use industries such as food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and personal care products, dietary supplements, etc.

Increased Preference for Low-calorie Sweeteners in Food and Beverage Industry is Propelling the Global Saccharin Market

Global saccharin market is majorly driven by the food and beverage industry and increased application of the saccharin as an artificial sweetener. In food and beverage industry saccharin is used in bakery and confectionery products, soft drinks and energy drinks, and jams & jellies. The increased consumption of the bakery and confectionery products of the food and beverage segments globally is driving the demand for the saccharin in the global market.

Sedentary lifestyle is being led by the majority of the population in the developed nations and this lack of physical activity is leading to the increased risk of the life threatening diseases. Many people in these countries are believing in taking health and dietary supplements in order to fulfill the requirements of the nutrients and vitamins and to avoid the risk of such diseases. Saccharin is a low-calorie artificial sweetener and is used in the vitamin supplements and other dietary supplements. Increasing health consciousness in the developed nations and increasing intake of dietary supplements is boosting the demand for saccharin in the global market.

Additionally, global saccharin market is driven by the increasing use of pharmaceutical products and cosmetic products. Increasing per capita consumption, increasing per capita income, and buyers’ choices for luxury products in the countries such as China, India, South Korea, Brazil, etc. is boosting the demand for pharmaceutical products and cosmetic products. The demand for saccharin for the use in the pharmaceutical and cosmetic products is increasing and boosting the global saccharin market.

Saccharin market is restrained by the lingering off-taste it produces. Saccharin, if used in high concentration produces bitter or metallic aftertaste. Because of this reason, food processing industries are opting for alternative artificial sweeteners that provides same functionality without unpleasant aftertaste.

Saccharin Market Segmentation

The saccharin market can be segmented on the basis of form, types, end use, and distribution channel.

On the basis of form, the saccharin market can be segmented as:

Dry

Liquid

On the basis of type, the saccharin market can be segmented as:

Sodium Saccharin

Calcium Saccharin

On the basis of end use, the saccharin market can be segmented as:

Food & Beverage Bakery & Confectionery Soft Drinks, Energy Drinks, Carbonated Drinks Others (Jams, Thinned Fruit, etc.)

Pharmaceutical

Dietary Supplements

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Industrial

Animal Feed

On the basis of distribution channel, the saccharin market can be segmented as:

Direct Sales/B2B

Indirect Sales/B2C Online Retail Specialty Stores Mass Grocery Stores

Saccharin Market: Regional Analysis

Global saccharin market is occupied by the North American and European region due to the presence of many key players and awareness about the availability of the product. The key manufacturers in the global saccharin market are expected to have increased opportunity in the Asia and MEA region. The increased opportunity is supported by the expansion of food and beverage industry, pharmaceutical industry as well as increased purchase power of the consumer in the region. In the global saccharin market, South Asia is expected to show highest growth rate in the period of forecast years.