Sachet Packaging Machines Market is Expected to Register Highest CAGR of 6% During the Forecast Period 2019 – 2029

Future Market Insights delivers key insights on the sachet packaging machines market in its published report, titled “Global Sachet Packaging Machines Market: Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2019–2029.” In terms of revenue, the global sachet packaging machines market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, about which FMI offers thorough insights and forecasts in this report.

The report includes a market research study on the global sachet packaging machines market, which includes market assessment and trend analysis of different capacities such as up to 100 sachets/min, 101-200 sachets/min, 201-350 sachets/min, and 350 sachets/min & above.

Incorporation of Easy-to-use Features Trending among Key Manufacturers

Sachet packaging machines are basically form-fill-seal machines. The form fill seal machines market is expected to grow at a faster rate among other machineries such as bagging and filling machines. There are two types of sachet packaging machines- vertical form-fill-seal machines and horizontal form-fill-seal machines. Horizontal sachet packaging machines are generally used for the packaging of solid materials, whereas vertical sachet packaging machines are used for solid, liquid, and granulated products.

Request sample of Report with table of contents and Figures @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-6681

The market for vertical sachet packaging machines is expected to grow at a high CAGR owing to the smaller carbon foot-print as compared to horizontal sachet packaging machines, easy-to-use features such as improved film sealing technology and material handling techniques and reduced number of operations, and lower cost packaging solution. With the ability of handling both solid and liquid products, vertical sachet packaging machines are projected to grow in market size at a faster rate than horizontal sachet packaging machines.

Small Packaging Trend Gathers Momentum across East Asian Market, Favoring Sales of Sachet Packaging Machines

In the developed regions such as North America and Europe, the needs and preferences of today’s consumers are changing. For instance, consumers in Europe tend to pay more for products that make their hectic, on-the-go life a bit easier. Consumers in Europe look for more diverse choices in terms of quality, price, and convenience. Stick packs and sachets are preferred than family-sized packages due to the affordability in emerging countries such as India, Mexico, Thailand, and Indonesia.

The number of small portion, individual packages has therefore grown in South Asia region, in the past few years. The trend for small packages to pack snacks has been influenced by millennial lifestyle, demographic changes, and urbanization in Europe, thereby increasing the demand for sachet packaging machines.

The hospitality industry in the developed countries such as France, Italy, Germany and U.K relies on stick packs and sachets, where products such as salt, sugar, coffee, milk, coffee creamers, ketchup etc. are all packaged in convenient sizes. Sachets are also used widely for non-food goods, such as shampoos, body lotions, shower gels, etc. The Europe sachet packaging machines market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

Packaging of pharmaceutical products such as pain relievers, powdered medicines, and cold & flu medications are expected to increase in Europe and is expected to account for a market share of 12.9% in the year 2019. Sachets tend to be considerably more cost-effective, both in terms of distribution and packaging, when compared to larger packaging formats. The average worldwide market value for stick packs and sachet systems is currently worth US$ 5.2 Bn. Sachet packaging machines with a capacity of 201 to 350 sachets/min and 350 & above sachets/min are expected to witness high growth as many food & beverage manufacturers are opting for sachet packaging machines with 7-10 lanes, and sometimes even 20 lanes. Each lane has a capacity of 60-80 sachets/min.

The South Asia sachet packaging machines market includes a country-level analysis for India, Thailand, Indonesia, and Rest of South Asia. The sachet packaging machines market in the South Asian region is fragmented in nature with the presence of local food producers with medium-to-large production capacity in the market. India represents the highest market value share in the South Asia sachet packaging machines market and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. The South Asia sachet packaging machines market represents the highest CAGR in terms of value. The South Asia sachet packaging machines market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.2% over the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global sachet packaging machines market include Matrix Packaging, Bosch Packaging Technology, Nichrome India Ltd., Winpak Ltd., Marchesini Group, Y-Fang Group, Universal pack S.r.l, Mediseal GmbH, QuadroPack, Omag S.r.l, HPM Global, Foshan Coretamp Packaging Machinery Co. Ltd., Viking Masek, Honor Packaging Machinery Co. Ltd., Smart Pac Verpackungsmaschinen GmbH, Mespack SL, Turpack Makine Sanayi ve Ticaret Ltd. Sti., Fresco Industries, MentPack, and Bossar.

For more insights on global sachet packaging machines market, write to the analyst at [email protected]

Customize this report as per your requirement @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-6681