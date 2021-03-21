SATELLITE BASED AUGMENTATION SYSTEMS (SBAS) MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019 – 2025

New Study On “2019-2025 Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

SBAS systems are geosynchronous satellite systems that provide services for improving the accuracy, integrity and availability of basic SBAS signals.

SBAS assist existing global navigation satellite systems (GNSS) by improving their performance and compensating their drawbacks. They provide accuracy, integrity, reliability, and availability. Higher performance of GNSS assures aircrafts better flight navigation, furthering utmost travel safety. Due to this, SBAS are classified as primary navigation equipment, thus propelling the market. Many countries have launched their own SBAS to increase aviation-safety.

Over the past few years, Satellite Based Augmentation Systems have evolved rapidly. Evidently, the prominent players (mentioned above) are their driving force and bring about technological innovations to enhance their performance.

Accrediting the seminal work of key vendors and market traction, SBAS display multiple prospects worldwide. ‘Market Research Future’ recently published a report, according to which the global satellite based augmentation systems market is estimated to ascend enormously by 2023, recording a CAGR of 5% during 2018 to 2023.

The increase in airport development and modernization projects is the key driver for the growth of this market. The recent growth in air traffic, both passenger, and cargo has resulted in the expansion and modernization of existing airports. The expansion and modernization of existing airports are expected to bolster the demand for an effective satellite-based augmentation system, which will aid in managing traffic and aircraft movement.

Other driving factors of the SBAS industry are higher demand for efficient systems to improve aviation security coupled with expansion across airports and ATC infrastructure. Simultaneously, renovation of airports worldwide along with the bootstrapping of systems has escorted the SBAS market in ascending further. Governmental initiatives & investments also foster market growth.

Satellite based augmentation systems also widen the scope of GNSS in geodetic engineering, precision farming, and on road vehicle fleet management. This extended area of application provides impetus to the demand for SBAS, raising the market size.

Upcoming trends such as the growing implementation of satellite-based navigation system are rapidly gaining popularity as they help to shorten the route taken by aircrafts. A satellite-based navigation system uses GPS technology to shorten routes and allows aircrafts to fly closer together with greater safety margins. Advantages like high fuel savings, fewer traffic delays, and its ability to reduce the flight time are envisaged to result in its augmented adoption during the forecast period.

In 2018, the global Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) market size was 480 million US$ and it is expected to reach 710 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 4.9% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Raytheon Company

Mitsubishi

Thales

Airbus

SES

Space Systems Loral

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

WAAS

EGNOS

MSAS

GAGAN

SDCM

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Aviation

Maritime

Road & Rail

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

