Semiconductor Laser Market 2018: Perceiving Growth, Future Prospects and Forecast 2025 | Top Key Players like ASML Holding N.V, Axcel Photonics Inc. (Sheaumann Laser), Coherent Inc., Han’s Laser Technology Industry Group Co. Ltd, IPG Photonics Corporation

“Semiconductor laser also known as laser diode is a device which enables laser oscillation by transmitting an electric current to semiconductor. Semiconductor lasers are primarily diodes which produces coherent light through the process of stimulated emission suing a semiconductor gain as a medium. They are widely used in optical communication as a light source for data transmission because of their compact nature, ease of integration, increased output power.”

Global Semiconductor Laser Market has been primarily been driven by demand from various industries which include printing, defense, medical, and communication among others. This high demand for laser diodes is due to its compact size, low cost power consumption, and excellent electrical to optical efficiency. Semiconductor lasers are preferred over other lasers due to its ruggedness and greater output power. This demand is expected to remain sustained during the forecast period thereby propelling market size.

Semiconductor Laser Market: Key Players are ASML Holding N.V, Axcel Photonics Inc. (Sheaumann Laser), Coherent Inc., Han’s Laser Technology Industry Group Co. Ltd, IPG Photonics Corporation, Newport Corporation, Rofin-Sinar Technologies Inc., Sharp Corporation, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd, and Trumpf GmbH + Co. KG.

The Global Semiconductor Laser Market size is estimated to reach up to USD 7.75 billion by 2025 riding on a solid demand from the optical communication as well as the healthcare industry across the globe. Semiconductor laser market applications are varied which includes from CD players to telecommunication systems. The market report also includes qualitative insights of the market such as drivers, restrains, value chain, regulatory framework and trade statistics. The value chain has been analyzed in detail covering key stages.

Global Semiconductor Laser Market due to rapid advancements in communication technology and healthcare sector. The fast growing economies in this region are setting up optical communication throughout their respective countries to keep pace with the modern day technological advancements in high speed data transmission. The advancements in the healthcare sectors in countries such as India, China, Japan, and Southeast Asia is also propelling the demand for semiconductor laser industry.

