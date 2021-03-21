GlobalData’s “Strategic Market Intelligence: Insurance Industry in Maldives — Key Trends and Opportunities to 2022”, report provides a detailed outlook by product category for the Maldivian insurance industry, and a comparison of the Maldivian insurance with its regional counterparts.

It provides values for key performance indicators such as written premium, total assets, total investment and total investment income during the review period (2013–2017) and forecast period (2017–2022).

The report also gives a comprehensive overview of the Maldivian economy and demographics, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country.

The report brings together GlobalData’s research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on segment dynamics and competitive advantages in the country.

The report provides in-depth market analysis, information and insights into the Maldivian insurance industry.

Key Highlights:

– Key insights and dynamics of the Maldivian insurance industry.

— A comprehensive overview of the Maldivian economy, government initiatives, country risk, and investment opportunities.

— Maldivian insurance industry’s market structure giving details of retail and commercial lines of business.

Scope:

– This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Insurance Industry in Maldives.

— It provides historical values for the Maldivian insurance industry for the report’s 2013–2017 review period, and projected figures for the 2017–2022 forecast period.

— It offers a detailed analysis of the key categories in the Maldivian insurance industry, and market forecasts to 2022.

Reasons to buy:

– Make strategic business decisions using in-depth historic and forecast market data related to the Maldivian insurance industry, and each category within it.

— Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities in the Maldivian insurance industry.

— Assess the competitive dynamics in the insurance industry.

— Identify growth opportunities and market dynamics in key product categories.

— Gain insights into key regulations governing the Maldivian insurance industry, and their impact on companies and the industry’s future.

Key Players:

· Allied Insurance

· Solarelle

· Amana Takaful

Key Points from TOC:

Executive Summary

Industry — Snapshot

Premium Trend, Policies and Penetration

Assets and Investments

General Insurance

Premium, Profitability and Composition

General Insurance — Lines of Business

Property

Motor

Liability

Marine, Aviation and Transit

Personal Accident

Health

Miscellaneous

Appendix

