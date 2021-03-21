Super League In-Depth Analysis: RBC Wealth Management 2019

“Super League In-Depth Analysis: RBC Wealth Management 2018”, competitor profile provides a comprehensive analysis of RBC’s wealth management operations. It offers insight into the company’s strategy and financial performance, including key data on AUM. Customer targeting and service propositions are covered too, as well as product innovation and marketing activities.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, RBC Wealth Management (RBC WM) is one of the five main business segments of RBC. This segment has four divisions, including the company’s Global Asset Management unit. RBC Wealth Management has 1,700 investment advisors in Canada and 1,800 financial advisors in the US. It also maintains offices in seven other countries.

The profile offers –

– Insight into RBC Wealth Management’s growth strategy

– An overview of the firm’s organizational structure

– Clear presentation of the company’s geographical coverage and expansion strategy, including M&A activity

– Analysis of the firm’s financial performance, including comparison with other global wealth managers

– Examination of key target client groups

– Analysis of RBC Wealth Management’s product and service proposition and how it is unique compared to those of its competitors

– Review of RBC Wealth Management’s marketing and social media activities.

Scope

– Following the acquisition of City National, RBC Wealth Management enhanced its market position in the US by expanding its product offerings and improving advisor productivity.

– The bank is focused on organic growth and is ramping up its advisor base in its key markets to attract more business.

– RBC Group has maintained a steady financial performance over the years. Its wealth management business has consistently improved its performance and contributed 25% of the group’s revenues in 2017.

– RBC Wealth Management is making investments in technology and digital platforms to offer a comprehensive service to clients, while also simplifying processes for advisors.

– RBC positions itself as active in athletic sponsorships and corporate social responsibility.

Reasons to buy

– Examine the financial performance, key ratios, and AUM growth for RBC and its Wealth Management division, and benchmark this competitor against other global wealth managers.

– Understand RBC Wealth Management’s current strategic objectives and its impact on financial performance.

– Discover RBC Wealth Management’s key products and its client targeting strategies and examine whether these have been successful.

– Learn more about RBC Wealth Management’s marketing strategy, social media presence, and digital innovations.

