Tank Cleaning Service Market 2019 by Top Players: Dulsco, National Tank Services, Clean Harbors, Tradebe Refinery Services, Evergreen Industrial Services, ARKOIL Technologies, SWS Environmental Services, System Kikou Co, Thompson Industrial Services LLC, HTS, Bluestar, Midwestern Services Inc, Veolia Environment, Dynea, Jereh Group, STS, Kanganyouguan, Yongxin Cleaning

According to this study, over the next five years the Tank Cleaning Service market will register a 3.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 580 million by 2024, from US$ 470 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Tank Cleaning Service business, shared in Chapter 3.
Chemical tankers transport an enormous variety of chemical and oil products in global and short sea trade. Due to this variety the next cargo is almost never identical with the previous cargo. Thus tank cleaning is essential on chemical and product tankers.
The usable tank capacity is reduced by the volume of sludge. The tank operator needs then to clean the tank in order to re-establish its full capacity. In addition to this, national inspection regulations require a leak test every five or 10 years (double floor). To perform this inspection, the tank needs to be completely drained and cleaned. Repair work is often performed on this occasion. The petrochemical industry and tank terminals are increasingly choosing the option of automated rather than manual tank cleaning.
One trend in the market is increasing market for tank cleaning systems as a service. Tank Cleaning Systems that not only clean the tank from inside but also extract hydrocarbons from the sludge have high upfront costs.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Mideast regions.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Tank Cleaning Service market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Dulsco
National Tank Services
Clean Harbors
Tradebe Refinery Services
Evergreen Industrial Services
ARKOIL Technologies
SWS Environmental Services
System Kikou Co
Thompson Industrial Services LLC
HTS
Bluestar
Midwestern Services Inc
Veolia Environment
Dynea
Jereh Group
STS
Kanganyouguan
Yongxin Cleaning
This study considers the Tank Cleaning Service value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Manual Cleaning Service
Automated Cleaning Service
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Crude Oil Tanks
Refinery Tanks
Commercial Tank
Other
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Tank Cleaning Service market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Tank Cleaning Service market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Tank Cleaning Service players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Tank Cleaning Service with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Tank Cleaning Service submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
