Tapioca Maltodextrin Market Growth, Trends, Absolute Opportunity and Value Chain 2018 – 2028

Tapioca maltodextrin is a type of maltodextrin refined from tapioca, which is also called as cassava, produced in the agglomerated starchy powders. Maltodextrin is a non-sweet powder and nutritive saccharide mixture of polymers that are manufactured from hydrolysis of starch. The powder of tapioca maltodextrin possess improved flow, increased dispersability, and improved dissolving property. Usually prepared from enzymatic process, tapioca maltodextrin are used in various food and beverage products as a binder, bulking agent, stabilizer, thickener, fat replacer, and carrier. Other that food and beverage industry, pharmaceutical industry also utilize tapioca maltodextrins in the formulation of tablets and capsules. With the consistent increase in the world population, the demand for the food and beverage products and pharmaceutical products is constantly rising and playing a vital role in the global tapioca maltodextrin market. Moreover, GRAS status granted by the Food and Drug Administration is likely to affect positively among the food and beverage manufacturers as well as the consumers.

Popularity due to Multi-functionality and Cost-effectiveness of Tapioca Maltodextrin is Creating Increased Opportunity in the Global Market

Tapioca maltodextrin market id majorly driven by the increased demand for the processed food and beverage products. Food and beverage industry uses tapioca maltodextrins for binding, improved mouthfeel, filler, gelling agent etc. in products such as confections, desserts, frozen food, jams and glazes, dairy products, beverages and fruit juices, etc. With the continuous advancements and innovation, new products are being developed that not just require improvements in taste and appearance but also extending the shelf life of the processed food products. Tapioca maltodextrin due to its multi-functionality and cost-effectiveness have increased applicability and demand in the food and beverage industry.

World population is constantly increasing and with it the prevalence of diseases and disorders is also increasing. For this increasing population, demand for pharmaceutical output is increasing tremendously. Maltodextrin is used in the production of pharmaceutical products including tablets and capsules as an excipient. Demand for the tapioca maltodextrin in the market is driven by the increased demand for pharmaceutical products.

Besides food and beverage industry and pharmaceutical industry, global tapioca maltodextrin market is driven by the increased consumption of health and wellness products. The non-nutritive and low-sweetness characteristic of tapioca maltodextrin makes it an excellent choice in the manufacturing of infant nutrition products, and functional food products. Also, tapioca maltodextrin is used in the sports drinks to deliver extra pack-full of carbohydrate during intense work-out sessions. Since the health consciousness is high on trend in the developed economies and same trend is being followed by in the developing economies, products such as functional food, sports nutrition, health products in high demand. This is expected to drive the global market of tapioca maltodextrin.

Tapioca Maltodextrin Market Segmentation

The tapioca maltodextrin market can be segmented on the basis of nature, end use, and distribution channel.

On the basis of nature, the tapioca maltodextrin market can be segmented as:

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of end use, the tapioca maltodextrin market can be segmented as:

Food & Beverage Dairy Products Bakery and Confectionery Frozen Food Others

Infant & Sports Nutrition

Functional Food

Pharmaceutical

On the basis of distribution channel, the Tapioca maltodextrin market can be segmented as:

Direct Sales/B2B

Indirect Sales/B2C Online Retail Specialty Stores Mass Grocery Stores



Tapioca Maltodextrin Market: Regional Analysis

Global tapioca maltodextrin market is robust in the European and North American countries, since the consumption of processed food products and pharmaceutical products is more in these countries, which is supported by the presence of big manufacturing companies and developed distribution network. While, market in Asia and Africa region is expected to show highest CAGR over the forecast period in the tapioca maltodextrin market. The increased consumer preference for convenient and processed food products, increased purchasing power of the consumers and emergence of big players in the market of these region is likely to create demand for the products containing tapioca maltodextrin.

Tapioca Maltodextrin Market: Key Participants

Some of the market participants in the tapioca maltodextrin market are:

Tereos Starch & Sweetener s.a.s.

AG Commodities Inc.

Cargill Inc.

Briess Malt & Ingredients

Grain Processing Corporation

WillPowder, LLC

Ciranda

Special Ingredients

Southeast Asia Organic Co., Ltd.

Ingredion Inc.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Tapioca maltodextrin market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as nature, end use, and distribution channel.

