Telecom Software Professional Services Market 2019 Global Share, Trends, Segmentation, Analysis and Forecast to 2025

This report focuses on the global Telecom Software Professional Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Telecom Software Professional Services development in United States, Europe and China.

Telecom software professional services include services that support telecom-specific software and the services that communication service providers (CSPs) use for transformation projects like optimization, re-engineering, and restructuring, and for operations and support.

One trend in the market is growing demand for customized telecom software. Telecom operators are shifting their business model to a customer-centric one from a technology-centric model. Hence, the adoption of customized telecom software will facilitate telecom service providers to deliver bundled services, which will enhance user experience. Major OSS BSS functions like customer relationship management (CRM), convergent billing, business intelligence (BI), and revenue assurance need tailored software.

One driver in the market is growing demand for cloud-based BSS. SMEs have become increasingly important to CSPs as a means of growing their business. The enterprise market is highly competitive with the long-term relationships providing converged communications technology suite coupled with cloud-based services to its clients. Most of the CSPs are providing cloud-based BSS model to SMEs to ensure better manageability of resources. CSPs require vendors that can offer a wide range of professional services from design consulting, business consulting, tailored development for new features and use cases, systems integration, and hosted managed services with the standard product related services.

The key players covered in this study

Amdocs

Ericsson

HPE

Huawei

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hosted and Product Related Services

Systems Integrated

Outsourced Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Large Enterprise

Small and Medium Enterprise

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Telecom Software Professional Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Telecom Software Professional Services development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Telecom Software Professional Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Hosted and Product Related Services

1.4.3 Systems Integrated

1.4.4 Outsourced Services

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Telecom Software Professional Services Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Large Enterprise

1.5.3 Small and Medium Enterprise

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Telecom Software Professional Services Market Size

2.2 Telecom Software Professional Services Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Telecom Software Professional Services Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Telecom Software Professional Services Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Telecom Software Professional Services Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Telecom Software Professional Services Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Telecom Software Professional Services Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Telecom Software Professional Services Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Telecom Software Professional Services Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Telecom Software Professional Services Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Telecom Software Professional Services Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

……….

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Amdocs

12.1.1 Amdocs Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Telecom Software Professional Services Introduction

12.1.4 Amdocs Revenue in Telecom Software Professional Services Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Amdocs Recent Development

12.2 Ericsson

12.2.1 Ericsson Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Telecom Software Professional Services Introduction

12.2.4 Ericsson Revenue in Telecom Software Professional Services Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Ericsson Recent Development

12.3 HPE

12.3.1 HPE Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Telecom Software Professional Services Introduction

12.3.4 HPE Revenue in Telecom Software Professional Services Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 HPE Recent Development

12.4 Huawei

12.4.1 Huawei Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Telecom Software Professional Services Introduction

12.4.4 Huawei Revenue in Telecom Software Professional Services Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Huawei Recent Development

Continued…..

