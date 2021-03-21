The Baby Food Sector in Egypt, 2019

“The Baby Food Sector in Egypt, 2018”, is an analytical report by GlobalData which provides extensive and highly detailed current and future market trends in the Egyptian market.

Despite having the largest population in the Middle East, Egypt has a small market for baby food, as the cost of commercial products puts them out of reach of the majority of consumers. Poorer consumers, and those who distrust commercially prepared baby foods, continue to feed their babies in the traditional way, gradually weaning them off breast milk with herb-based drinks, such as chamomile or peppermint, or other liquids, and then on to more solid foods.

Get Sample Copy of Report at http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2360351

What else does this report offer?

– Consumption data based upon a unique combination of industry research, fieldwork, market sizing work and our in-house expertise to offer extensive data about the trends and dynamics affecting the industry.

– Detailed profile of the companies operating and new companies considering entry in the industry along with their key focus product sectors.

– Market profile of the various product sectors with the key features & developments, segmentation, per capita trends and the various manufacturers & brands.

– Overview of baby food retailing with a mention of the major retailers in the country along with the distribution channel.

– Future projections considering various trends which are likely to affect the industry.

Scope

– The crude birth rate has been falling since peaking at 2.7 million in 2014. Despite a drop in the number of births since 2014, consumption of baby food rose by 12% between 2011 and 2017.

– Prices of baby milk are likely to continue to increase slightly, despite various government initiatives to dampen them, although a minor swing towards third-stage products may prevent unit prices rising more quickly.

– Volume sales of cereals are expected to rise. There is a significant local production of baby cereals, particularly by Nestlé, but the majority of other baby foods are imported.

– Although the bay food sector presents opportunities for manufacturers, in the sense that all categories are as yet underdeveloped, the uncertain regulatory environment, including the current emphasis on local production.

Reasons to buy

– Evaluate important changes in consumer behavior and identify profitable markets and areas for product innovation.

– Analyse current and forecast behavior trends in each category to identify the best opportunities to exploit.

– Detailed understanding of consumption by individual product categories in order to align your sales and marketing efforts with the latest trends in the market.

– Investigates which categories are performing the best and how this is changing market dynamics.

Make an Inquiry before [email protected] http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2360351

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Information:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +9164101019

Email: [email protected]