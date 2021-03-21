GlobalData’s “The Insurance Industry in Uganda — Key Trends and Opportunities to 2022”, report provides detailed analysis of the market trends, drivers and challenges in the Ugandan insurance industry.

It provides key performance indicators such as written premium and claims during the review period (2013–2017) and forecast period (2017–2022).

The report also analyzes distribution channels operating in the segment, gives a comprehensive overview of the Ugandan economy and demographics, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country.

The report brings together GlobalData’s research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and profiles of insurers operating in the country. The report also includes details of insurance regulations, and recent changes in the regulatory structure.

Inside this report, we look at the top themes, its predictions and identify winners and losers.

Key Highlights:

– In 2017, a new insurance act was introduced which comprised several changes, such as the introduction of the risk-sensitive basis supervision of insurance participants.

— In 2017, the Mandatory Vehicle Insurance Bill in the country was reviewed by the Ministry of Finance for approval.

— In 2017, the regulation of bancassurance was issued, which laid out provisions for the licensing of bancassurance participants.

This report provides in-depth market analysis, information and insights into the Ugandan insurance industry, including —

— The Ugandan insurance industry’s growth prospects by segment and category

— A comprehensive overview of the Ugandan economy and demographics

— Details of the competitive landscape in the Ugandan insurance industry

— The various distribution channels in the Ugandan insurance industry

— Details of regulatory policy applicable to the Ugandan insurance industry

— Analysis of natural hazards in the Ugandan insurance industry

Scope:

– This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the insurance industry in Uganda.

— It provides historical values for the Ugandan insurance industry for the report’s 2013–2017 review period, and projected figures for the 2017–2022 forecast period.

— It offers a detailed analysis of the key segments in the Ugandan insurance industry, with market forecasts to 2022.

— It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium and claims.

— It analyzes the various distribution channels in Uganda.

— It profiles the top insurance companies in Uganda, and outlines the key regulations affecting them.

Reasons to buy:

– Make strategic business decisions using in-depth historic and forecast market data related to the Ugandan insurance industry and each segment and category within it.

— Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities in the Ugandan insurance industry.

— Assess the competitive dynamics in the Ugandan insurance industry.

— Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics in key segments.

— Gain insights into key regulations governing the Ugandan insurance industry and their impact on companies and the industry’s future.

Key Players:

· Jubilee Insurance Company Ltd

· UAP-Old-Mutual Insurance Uganda Ltd

· UAP-Old-Mutual Life Assurance Ltd

· Britam Insurance Company Ltd

· Liberty Life Assurance Ltd

· Lion Assurance Company Ltd

· Sanlam General Uganda Ltd

· ICEA Life Assurance Company Ltd

· Sanlam Life Insurance Ltd

· Jubilee Life Insurance Company Ltd

Key Points from TOC:

1 KEY FACTS AND HIGHLIGHTS

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3 ECONOMY AND DEMOGRAPHICS

4 INDUSTRY OUTLOOK

4.1 Industry Indicators

4.1.1 Gross written premium

4.1.2 Insurance density

5 LIFE INSURANCE OUTLOOK

5.1 Segment Indicators

5.1.1 Gross written premium

5.1.2 Penetration

5.1.3 Assets and investments

5.2 Individual Life Insurance

5.2.1 Gross written premium

5.2.2 Penetration

5.3 Group Life Insurance

5.3.1 Gross written premium

5.3.2 Penetration

5.4 Pension Insurance

5.4.1 Gross written premium

5.4.2 Penetration

6 GENERAL INSURANCE OUTLOOK

6.1 Segment Indicators

6.1.1 Gross written premium

6.1.2 Penetration

6.1.3 Loss ratio

6.1.4 Assets and investments

6.2 Property Insurance

6.2.1 Gross written premium

6.2.2 Penetration

6.2.3 Profitability

6.3 Motor Insurance

6.3.1 Gross written premium

6.3.2 Penetration

6.3.3 Profitability

6.4 Liability Insurance

6.4.1 Gross written premium

6.4.2 Penetration

6.4.3 Profitability

6.5 Financial Lines Insurance

6.5.1 Gross written premium

6.5.2 Penetration

6.5.3 Profitability

6.6 Marine, Aviation and Transit Insurance

6.6.1 Gross written premium

6.6.2 Penetration

6.6.3 Profitability

6.7 Personal Accident and Health Insurance

6.7.1 Gross written premium

6.7.2 Penetration

6.7.3 Profitability

6.8 Miscellaneous

6.8.1 Gross written premium

6.8.2 Penetration

6.8.3 Profitability

7 REINSURANCE OUTLOOK

Continued…

