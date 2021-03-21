Uncoated White Top Testliner Market Likely to Emerge over a Period of 2018-2028

Global Uncoated White Top Testliner Market: An Overview : Uncoated white top testliner is made from recycled fibre. The global uncoated white top testliner market is expected to significantly benefit from growth in demand for corrugated packaging. Uncoated white top testliner enjoys high preference as it is made from recycled material and is, therefore, in-line with the currently growing demand for sustainable packaging solutions. Developing economies are expected to play a key role in promoting the growth of the global uncoated white top testliner market as they are poised to register substantial growth in the retail sector, thereby paving way for growth of efficient packaging solutions. Uncoated white top testliner serves a variety of markets, including applications, such as point of purchase, home and office products and other industrial packaging solutions. The outlook for growth of the global uncoated white top testliner market is expected to remain positive during the forecast period.

Global Uncoated White Top Testliner Market: Dynamics : The global packaging industry has undergone significant transformation during the past decades, with a notable shift being witnessed in preference for sustainable packaging solutions. The uncoated white top testliner market is expected to register rapid growth due to growing preference for recycled materials from the packaging industry. In Europe, nearly two-third of the white top liners used are testliners, which implies that higher preference is given to recycled packaging solutions. The demand for uncoated white top tesliner in Europe is expected to be driven by both changing consumer preferences as well as growing demand from the packaging industry. One of the key drivers pushing the growth of the global uncoated white top testliner market is increasing adoption of fibre-based packaging solutions by fast food companies and retailers across the globe.

Global Uncoated White Top Testliner Market: Segmentation : The global uncoated white top Testliner market is segmented as follows – By Basis Weight, the global uncoated white top Testliner market is segmented into – <100 gsm, 100-200 gsm, 200-300 gsm, >300 gsm; By End Use, the global uncoated white top Testliner market is segmented into – Food & Beverage, Electrical & Electronics, Agriculture, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Consumer Goods;

Global Uncoated White Top Testliner Market: Regional Outlook : The Asia Pacific uncoated white top testliner market is expected to emerge as the leader in terms of market growth during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the meteoric growth rate registered by the retail sector in China and India in the past decade. While China is anticipated to register healthy CAGR w.r.t. demand for uncoated white top testliner, India represents lucrative growth opportunities for growth of the Asia Pacific uncoated white top testliner market during the forecast period. The Latin America uncoated white top testliner market is expected to witness sluggish growth during the forecast period owing to slow recovery from the effects of the recession in 2015. However, the market is expected to pick up pace post-2020. It is anticipated that countries in the African region will also contribute significantly to growth of the uncoated white top testliner market during the forecast period.

Global Uncoated White Top Testliner Market: Key players : Some of the key players operating in the global uncoated white top Testliner market are – Smurfit Kappa Group, Stora Enso Oyj, Europac Ltd.,APV Germany GmbH, DS Smith Plc., PG Paper Company Ltd., Polo Handels AG, Ecopab Inc., Mondi Group, Georgia-Pacific Holding LLC, International Paper Company, LEIPA Georg Leinfelder GmbH;

Some of the key trends in the global uncoated white top Testliner market include – Focus on diversifying the portfolio of uncoated white top testliner with better features as the demand for high strength paper-based packaging is increasing in the global market

In March 2018, Leipa Group announced that it will begin supplying uncoated white top testliner to the German market. This also indicates the focus of manufacturers on enhancing their production capacity

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts, and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Regional analysis includes – North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, Middle East & Africa (MEA);

Report Highlights: A detailed overview of the parent market, Changing market dynamics in the industry, In-depth segmentation of the uncoated white top Testliner market, Historical, current, and projected size of the uncoated white top Testliner market, regarding volume and value, Recent industry trends and developments, Competitive landscape in the uncoated white top Testliner market, Strategies for key players operating in the uncoated white top Testliner and products offered by them, Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth, A neutral perspective on performance of the uncoated white top Testliner market, Must-have information for Uncoated White Top Testliner market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint;

